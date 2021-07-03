Turkey criticizes US report on human trafficking





ANKARA Turkey strongly criticized on July 2 the “unfounded” assumptions of the 2021 report on human trafficking recently released by the US State Department. A statement from the Foreign Ministry said the document confirmed Turkey’s increased fight against human trafficking. The ministry criticized “the allegations made by some NGO reports, which are of questionable reliability” and based on “unfounded assumptions”. “Turkey is doing everything possible to prevent human trafficking, punish criminals and protect victims of crime,” the statement said, citing the country’s human rights action plan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the human rights plan on March 2, unveiling 11 principles to be implemented over two years. It is conceived as a “broad” plan aimed at strengthening the protection of individual rights, freedoms and security, judicial independence, privacy, transparency and property rights, as well as to protect vulnerable and vulnerable groups. ” improve administrative and social awareness of human rights. Regarding the US allegations of the use of child soldiers in armed conflict, “we completely reject the allegations that place responsibility on Turkey,” he said. Washington on Wednesday added Turkey and 15 other countries to the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) list – a designation included in the State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report that ranks countries at different levels based on their efforts to eliminate trafficking. . The list includes Afghanistan, Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen. “Turkey is party to major international resolutions on the protection of children’s rights, including those adopted by the UN, and its record in this area is unblemished,” the ministry said. Referring to the US report as “the most glaring example of hypocrisy and double standards,” the Foreign Office cited “US open support and armed aid to the terrorist organization PKK- PYD-YPG, which forcibly recruits children in terrorist acts in Syria and Iraq. “ He also referred to the report of the United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, on June 21, claiming that he highlights the “so-called” Syrian Democratic Forces “, under the direction of the terrorist. PKK / YPG, committing many serious violations and crimes such as forced recruitment of children, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty and use of schools for military purposes. “Despite this, the fact that no reference is made to this organization (SDF) in the (American) report is another quirk,” he said. Claiming that “ignoring the serious crimes committed by this separatist terrorist organization (PKK / YPG), with which the United States has partnered in Syria, it has provided training and weapons,” the statement notes that “the kidnapping and the supply of weapons to children not only in Syria but also in many parts of Iraq, including Mahmur and Sinjar “by the PKK / YPG terrorists was also ignored in the US report. “Making such unfounded accusations against its ally Turkey, in which it cooperates closely on many regional issues, is a serious contradiction and is never acceptable,” he said. Turkey is committed to “resolutely pursue its efforts to prevent the crime of trafficking in human beings”, in accordance with the conventions it follows. The CSGA prohibits the issuance of licenses for the direct commercial sale of military equipment to listed countries, in addition to preventing their inclusion in several U.S. programs, including international military education and training, foreign military funding, articles defense and peacekeeping operations.

