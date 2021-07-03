Safety briefing – Journal – DAWN.COM





Amid the uncertainty stemming from an Afghanistan in transition, the closed-door national security briefing given by military and intelligence chiefs to lawmakers the other day is to be welcomed.

The chiefs have spoken widely about the volatile situation in Afghanistan, although developments in India-held Kashmir and the United States’ efforts to contain China were also raised. Given the implications of each of these relations for Pakistan, it was important for those who have historically influenced the country’s foreign policy to trust lawmakers about the situation. Such a meeting is an opportunity for lawmakers to question the success of past policies and to weigh in on lessons for the future. In fact, the Home Secretary after the meeting spoke about the military’s change in policy when it comes to committing bases and troops in other countries, a significant change that deserves an explanation.

There are reports of a potential second security briefing, which, if held, should provide a good opportunity for opposition and treasury lawmakers to continue this dialogue. Although Sheikh Rashid has spoken of the military, government and opposition being on the same wavelength on security issues, frank conversations supported by questions should be welcomed by the military so that actors politicians can make informed decisions about the challenges that will survive the government of the day.

In the recent past, similar briefings have been held on important issues such as the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and the downing of Indian planes by Pakistan in 2019. But Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained largely absent from the meeting. these briefings. This time, too, the Prime Minister was not present at the meeting, and a controversy erupted over why he did not attend. Although the government claims Khan has stayed on the sidelines because opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif allegedly told the Speaker of the National Assembly that he would not be present if the prime minister was there, the PML -N rejected the statement and stressed that his name was not on the list. participants in the notification.

Ironically, the briefing, which was touted earlier as the one that would mark the start of a new political era in the country, gave government and opposition lawmakers more reason to bicker. Reports say military and security chiefs have also addressed this divisive politics and called on lawmakers to avoid a statement that should serve as a warning to politicians about how their inability to communicate gives more leeway. to the establishment to interfere in civil affairs. .

Lawmakers on both sides must demonstrate that they are able to hold civilized discussions to reach agreement on critical issues without the need for military reminders. For too long, the security establishment has dominated decision-making in the country. Only by strengthening democratic institutions and making parliament sovereign can politicians lead decision-making.

