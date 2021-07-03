Boris Johnson, the so-called Unionist Prime Minister, has slammed the picture of the English football flag – do you agree?





The British leader posted a video of himself with the white and red English flag, saying he was very proud to have signed it, supporting England and supporting all the values ​​our country stands for, including making sure to that we respect diversity across our country. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Mr Johnson also pointed out that his signing joined those of footballing legends such as Gareth Southgate, Geoff Hurst and Peter Shilton, adding: come to England in today's game. The team face Ukraine tonight with the match kick-off at 8 p.m. Read more Hundreds of people join Glasgow rally in Palestine – hours after party chaos for Rangers title The Prime Minister wrote alongside the tweeted video: Great to sign a huge @England flag in support of the @FA Respect campaign. Discrimination has no place in football and we want to ensure a fun and inclusive environment for everyone. Good luck to the team today, were right behind you! However, Mr Anwar, one of Scotland's most prominent legal names, who studied at the University of Glasgow in response, tweeted: So @BorisJohnson is posting this photo but sitting in my hometown right now from Liverpool I have no problem with his support for @England, just that we Scots, Welsh and Irish are asking why a so called Unionist PM would never do the same for them? The lawyer, who has worked on high-profile cases such as that of Catalan nationalist professor Clara Ponsati, earlier this year called the Home Office's approach to immigration barbaric by calling on the UK government to delegate immigration policy to Scotland. He was speaking after negotiating the release of two men from a Border Agency van during protests at Pollokshields against their detention. Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo outside 10 Downing Street with a giant St George's flag ahead of England's quarterfinal match against Ukraine. Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street Mr Anwars' LinkedIn page highlights the best description of him given by former Guantanamo prisoner Moazzam Begg, who allegedly said: In times of fear, hatred and violence, it is often very difficult to find people with the courage and strength to fight for the rights of the demonized, oppressed and marginalized … but Aamer Anwar is one of those people, a staunch defender of the rights of others. The human rights lawyer says he has no problem with the Prime Minister's support for England, "just that we Scots, Welsh and Irish ask why a so-called Unionist Prime Minister would never do the same for them ". Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images.

