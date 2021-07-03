C-SPAN ranks Donald Trump at the bottom of the list of effective presidents





FILE – In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he walks outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington. An internal investigation determined that the decision to expel racial justice protesters from an area outside the White House last summer was not influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s plans for a sitting photo at this location. The Home Department’s Inspector General’s report on Wednesday concludes that the protesters were cleared by the United States Parks Police on June 1 of last year so that new fences could be put up. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) C-SPAN’s Presidential Historians Survey 2021 ranked former President Donald Trump at the bottom of a list of presidents ranked by effectiveness.

Trump was ranked number 41 on the list but shared the same score as President Franklin Pierce with a score of 312. Pierce is known to have signed the Kansas-Nebraska law, which allowed the territories to determine whether they would legalize slavery in the process. of their demand for independence.

In contrast, the survey ranks several notable presidents in the top 10, including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Roosevelts, Ronald Reagan and Trump’s predecessor and first black president, Barack Obama. Lincoln’s reputation has remained strongest, having been ranked number 1 since the first presidential poll of historians in 2000.

PresidentFinal ScoreOverall Rankings by ScoreAbraham Lincoln8971George Washington8512Franklin D. Roosevelt8413Theodore Roosevelt7854Dwight D. Eisenhower7345Harry S. Truman7136Thomas Jefferson7047John F. Kennedy6998Ronald Reagan6819Barack Obama66410Lyndon B. Johnson65411James Monroe64312Woodrow Wilson61713William McKinley61214John Adams60915James Madison60416John Quincy Adams60317James K. Polk59918William JS Clinton59419Ulysses Grant59020George HW Bush58521Andrew Jackson56822William Howard Taft54323Calvin Coolidge53524Grover Cleveland52325Jimmy Carter50626James A. Garfield50627Gerald W. R. Ford49828George Bush49529Chester A. Arthur47230Richard Nixon46431Benjamin Harrison46232Rutherford Mr. B. Van Hayes45633Martin Buren45534Zachary Taylor44935Herbert Hoover39636Warren G. Harding38837Millard Fillmore37838John Tyler35439William Henry J. Harrison35440Donald Trump31241Franklin Pierce31242Andrew Johnson23043James Buchanan22744Rankings by C-SPAN survey of presidential historians 2021

The Historians Survey collected comments from 142 historians, professors and presidential observers who ranked presidents from 1 (not effective) to 10 (very effective) out of 10 qualities. These included public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision / agenda setting, “Search for equal justice for all” and performance in the context of the time.

Responses were then averaged across their respective categories and contributed to the chairpersons final scores.

The investigation showed that Trump’s worst categories were moral authority and international relations, ranking him dead last among the 44 presidents included in the investigation.

(Note: Although Donald Trump is known as the 45th President, he is the 44th person to hold the office. This is due to Grover Cleveland’s two non-consecutive terms that make him the 22nd and 24th President.

