PM’s aide claims Bilawal is considering deal with Washington





Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Karachi on July 3, 2021. YouTubeGill says Bilawal wants the United States to help him form a government. “says the assistant.” PPP puts its own interests above national interests, “adds Gill.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said on Saturday that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was seeking to strike a deal with the United States.

Gill, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said Bilawal “will bring his CV (curriculum vitae) to Washington for the purpose of getting a job.”

“After reaching America, Bilawal will urge [the US government] to help him take power, saying he’s ready to do whatever is asked of him. “

Gill said the PTI-led government “will never allow Bilawal to succeed” in its plans. “We will not let such an agreement be made,” said the prime minister’s assistant.

He claimed that during the tenure of former (retired) President General Pervez Musharraf, 13 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan, while during the PPP regime the country witnessed 340 attacks.

The prime minister’s aide further alleged that former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice helped Musharraf and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto reach a deal to allow drone attacks against Pakistan.

“These people (PPP) blame Musharraf for Pakistan having provided military bases to America.

“[Whereas] it is you (PPP) who put your interests above national interests, ”said Gill.

Gill’s statement comes two days after Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan would not give the United States air bases if the government objects.

The army chief was responding to questions posed by journalists after attending a military briefing and intelligence meeting for parliamentarians on national security and the situation in Afghanistan.

“You should have asked the government that question. Why did you ask me this? General Bajwa said when first questioned about the army’s position on the matter.

Pakistan has publicly refused to donate military bases to the United States for operations inside Afghanistan after foreign forces withdrew from the war-torn country.

Washington had requested help from Islamabad to control the situation in Afghanistan and prevent it from falling into the hands of terrorists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the National Assembly three days earlier, had said Pakistan could be a partner in peace with the United States but not in conflict.

He pointed out that Pakistan had become a target for militants when it joined the so-called US war on terrorism and sent its army to the tribal areas.

Brief on national security

Two days earlier, an in camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in Parliament. At the end of the session, parliamentarians declared themselves satisfied with the information provided by the country’s security apparatus.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and involved a briefing from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

COAS Bajwa and the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (DG ISPR) Division General Babar Iftikhar were also present.

Among government officials, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed, Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem attended the meeting.

Opposition leaders present included National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, Senate opposition leader Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, parliamentary leader of the JUI-F Maulana Asad Mahmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P.

Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend either of the two sessions that took place.

According to an official statement released after the briefing, the session was informed that Pakistan has played a very positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan’s efforts have paved the way for dialogue between Afghan factions and warring groups,” he told the meeting, while it was also noted that due to Islamabad’s efforts, Meaningful talks have started between the United States and the Taliban.

“Lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to stability in South Asia,” the meeting was informed.

