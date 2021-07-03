Little confidence in Xi Jinping’s leadership









Beijing [China], July 3 (ANI): As China marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC), its leader Xi Jinping sees the centenary as a historic event to present China’s rise as a model for the world, but the international community has little confidence in his leadership.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey of the world’s 17 largest economies – in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region – which yielded extremely negative opinions on China.

The study showed that, as negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, confidence in the US president has accelerated since Joe Biden took office, while confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near all-time lows.

Ratings for the Chinese president have consistently been low in many countries, especially in the Western European countries surveyed, since this question was first asked in 2014.

Positive views on the United States among advanced economies have improved since President Joe Biden took office, while negative views on China and its President Xi Jinping – who has been in office since 2013 – continue to loom near historic peaks. A large majority of the countries surveyed have a largely negative opinion of China, including 88% of Japanese, 80% of Dutch and Swedes and 78% of Australians.

Negative views on China have remained largely unchanged from last year.

In some countries, however, they have continued to climb amid bilateral tensions and perceptions that China has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic, Pew said.

Biden vs. Xi

Last year across Western Europe, more people trusted Xi than US President Trump. A year later, confidence in Xi remains at or near its all-time low, with respondents saying they have little or no confidence in him. Biden, meanwhile, has rebounded the views of the US president.

The majority of people in all audiences surveyed say they trust Biden to do the right thing in global affairs.

Sweden alone has seen the confidence of the US president rise by 70 percentage points since last year. One area where China beats the United States in public perception is in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among all audiences surveyed, a median of 49% says China has done “a good job in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak,” compared to 37% for the United States.

The only place surveyed that thinks Washington has done a better job than Beijing is Japan.

But China continues to lag far behind the United States when it comes to the importance of strong economic ties. About half or more in most places surveyed say it is “more important for their nation to have strong economic ties” with the United States than with China. Only Singapore and New Zealand have resisted this trend.

Reflecting the high levels of trust in the US president, an overwhelming majority say Biden is well qualified for the job, and many see him as a strong leader. Very few see Biden as dangerous or arrogant. And in most cases, these opinions contrast sharply with those of its predecessor.

The election of Joe Biden to the presidency has brought about a radical change in the international image of America. Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, the inquiry across the world held the United States in low esteem, with most opposing its foreign policy. This was especially true among major American allies and partners.

In the advanced economies of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, few believe that the Chinese government respects the personal freedoms of its people. Coupled with this, adverse views on China are also at or near historic highs.

Large majorities in most of the advanced economies studied have a generally negative view of China.

Unfavorable views have remained largely unchanged since 2020, following various bilateral tensions as well as a widespread feeling that China has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a widespread preference for stronger economic ties with the United States over China. In most of the advanced economies studied, a majority – and often a large majority – say that it is more important for these economies to have strong economic ties with the United States than with China, the survey found. .

But, few trust Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing in world affairs. These negative ratings of him are at or near historic highs in most of the locations studied. Xi is aware that China is locked in an ideological struggle with democracies, a battle that US President Joe Biden has called “existential” and needs to create myths so that party cadres are ready for the “sacrifice” . (ANI)

