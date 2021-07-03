Politics
France opens judicial inquiry into Rafale deal with India (French media)
A French judge has been appointed to conduct a “highly sensitive” judicial inquiry into allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in the A 59,000 crore Rafale fighter jet contract with India, French investigation site Mediapart reported.
Following this development, chief congressional spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and order a Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) investigation into the Rafale deal.
“The corruption in the Rafale deal has become clear now. The position of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi was justified today after the French government ordered an investigation,” he told reporters at the meeting. ‘a press conference.
However, there was no immediate reaction from the Indian government or the BJP.
According to Mediapart, the investigation into the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016 was officially opened on June 14.
“A judicial investigation into suspicions of corruption has been opened in France into the sale for 7.8 billion euros to India in 2016 of 36 Rafale fighter jets built by Dassault,” Mediapart reported on the latest developments in the controversial agreement.
The investigation was opened by the national financial prosecutor’s office (PNF).
The judicial investigation was ordered by the French national financial prosecutor’s office, following new information from Mediapart in April indicating wrongdoing alleged in the agreement as well as a complaint filed by the French NGO Sherpa specializing in the financial crime.
“The very sensitive investigation into the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016 was officially opened on June 14,” the media said.
Mediapart journalist Yann Philippin, who has filed a series of reports on the deal, said a first complaint was “buried” in 2019 by a former PNF chief.
“The judicial information was finally opened following the revelations of the #RafalePapers investigation of @mediapart and a new complaint from @Asso_Sherpa. A 1st complaint was buried in 2019 by the former boss of the PNF, Eliane Houlette”, he tweeted.
In April, Mediapart, citing an investigation by the country’s anti-corruption agency, reported that Dassault Aviation had paid around one million euros to an Indian intermediary.
Dassault Aviation has dismissed the corruption allegations, saying no breaches were reported under the contract.
The government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had signed a The 59,000 crore agreement on September 23, 2016 for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation after an exercise of nearly seven years for the purchase of 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) for the Indian Air Force did not bear fruit during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Regime.
Congress accused the government of massive irregularities in the deal, alleging it was purchasing each plane at a cost of more than 1670 crore against 526 crore finalized by the UPA government during negotiations for the MMRCA.
Ahead of Lok Sabha’s 2019 election, Congress raised several questions about the deal and the alleged corruption, but the government dismissed all charges. =
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/france-begins-judicial-probe-into-rafale-deal-with-india-french-media-11625307026904.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]