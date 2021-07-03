Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Connect with us

The Indian portfolio comprises 16 stocks including HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki (India).

Chris Wood of Jefferies Launches Portfolio of Indian Equities; financial, real estate and energy stocks see their highest allocation


