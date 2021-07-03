XI Jinping prepares for “world domination” as Donald Trump is no longer a threat to China | World | New





Political commentator Daisy Cousens has warned of further misconduct by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking on Sky News Australia with Gary Hardgrave, she insisted that former President Donald Trump was the only person standing up to the world’s dictators. She also warned Biden voters that they would eventually regret the move.

Mr Hardgrave said: “China is not exactly what I would call a developing country.

“Yet he has special dispensation in the context of his climate catastrophe that we all follow.

“They land people on the moon, they want to fly to Mars and they are celebrating their 100th anniversary.

“They have missiles that we can’t afford but that are kind of a developing country.

“Now they’re telling us to calm down because they’ll do whatever they want, that’s pretty scary, Daisy.”

Ms Cousin agreed it was scary and highlighted her fears about China and Xi Jinping.

She said, “I think it’s a very scary thing and we should be really concerned about Xi’s speech.

“Especially when he was talking about military might and army building and how China would no longer be intimidated by the rest of the world.

She said: “Unfortunately, Donald Trump is no longer president.

“I think China took this as a green light to go ahead and do whatever it wants.

“Hence this very militant speech, honest with God, these Americans who voted for Joe Biden, they will regret it so much over the next few years.

“It is because of the bad behavior of China and Russia.

“Donald Trump was the only thing that kept these dictators, including Kim Jong-un, in their place.

“He wasn’t afraid to stand up to them, he called their bluff and he was able to relate to them in a way Joe Biden couldn’t relate to anyone.”

