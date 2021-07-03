Boris Johnson’s Britain looks into nanny state food policies – Reason.com

British authorities last week ad they would ban internet and television advertisements for so-called “junk food” before 9 p.m., starting in 2023. The ban targets many foods high in salt, fat or sugar, including chocolate, ice cream, sodas, breakfast cereals, and pizzas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has said the plan is aimed at tackling childhood obesity.

“To meet our ambition to halve childhood obesity by 2030, it is imperative to reduce children’s exposure to products rich in fat and salt.[,] and sugar (HFSS) television and online advertising, “the government said in a declaration Last week.

This is a cynical decision that will have no impact on obesity, not by 2030, not by 2040, not even by 2525.

To state the obvious, no child has ever become obese after watching commercials for food, just as no adult has later crashed their car because they saw State Farm’s Jake on television. If it was advertising that provided children (or adults) with salt, fat, sugar, and various other vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and calories, then marketing would replace human food. This does not happen.

What is really going on, I apologize for stating what may seem obvious, but which is clearly not easy for everyoneis that parents and / or guardians 1) buy food for children to eat, and / or 2) give children money to buy food. Children don’t choose the foods they eat. Adults choose what children eat by purchasing this food. That’s it. This is the tweet.

Now, are the kids asking, begging, cajoling and stalking the adults in their lives to buy junk food? Absolutely! And do some adults give in to all this whining and cajoling? Of course! But does that mean that the government should step in to play the role of parent or guardian of this child? Surely not! It’s up to these parents to parent. Say no. Explain why some foods are special treats and some foods children can and should eat every day. Create healthy habits that children can build on as they grow into teens and adults.

Even if the marketing bans were successful, they didn’t, don’t and won’t, this UK ban would still fail. This is because, as Politics reports, the Great British Advertising Ban contains a number of shortcomings. On the one hand, this only applies to paid advertisements and not, for example, to social media accounts of a food company. Additionally, the ban exempts small businesses, radio and podcast ads, and junk food ads that don’t visually show any of these junk foods. So-called “healthy foods” high in fat, salt and / or sugar, including honey, olive oil and avocados, are also exempt from the ban, The hill reports.

I am not alone in criticizing the UK food marketing ban. Noel Yaxley, writing to The article, said the advertising ban will hurt food companies and the media at a time when they are still struggling to come out of the economic destruction caused by the pandemic and related restrictions.

A leading UK digital marketing spokesperson agrees.

“I could write an entire article demonstrating the lack of evidence behind this token advertising ban and how it represents a completely missed opportunity to tackle the root causes of childhood obesity,” Jon Mew wrote in a room for Advertising week. “Or the fact that the ban is based on an assumption that is not correct that a linear relationship can be made between seconds of exposure to HFSS ads online and calories consumed.”

As I wrote in a column At the start of last year on the implications of Brexit, Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) would strain long-standing British complaints about the European nanny state. With Britain no longer subject to EU regulations, I wondered if it would embrace freer food markets or simply choose to craft its own oppressive food rules. Last summer I was already to complain the fact that Johnson had embraced the nanny state’s dietary restrictions after recovering from a severe case of Covid-19, which in Johnson’s case was likely made worse by his obesity. (Johnson subsequently lost weight with “early morning shopping and less carbs“, not by restricting the marketing of food.)

I then wondered if post-Brexit Britain would become “a beacon of free trade and prosperity” or if it “would rather speed up its nanny methods”. Unfortunately, I think we have our answer.