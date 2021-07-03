Hong Kong lawyers to weigh principles of justice against national interest

June 30, 2021 marks the first anniversary of Beijing’s imposition of national security legislation in Hong Kong. The fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chose to demolish this law, which criminalizes everything the authorities qualify as secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism, on the eve of the anniversary of the Hong Kong’s handover from the UK to China has signaled its intention to thumb its nose at the deals.

The CCP claimed that the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which had turned violent in some places, forced its hand to pass the law, which it said would restore stability. According to Beijing’s assessment, the protesters were only testing Zhongnanhai’s resolve, and Chinese President Xi Jinping called the protesters separatists, warning that they would be smashed in pieces.

The legislation has completely changed the legal landscape in Hong Kong. The judiciary is where some of the most serious repercussions are felt after the political system. Now, significantly, the Central People’s Government National Security Safeguarding Office (CPGNSO) which was established under the aegis of the National Security Law has suggested that since the National People’s Congress (Chinese Parliament) authorizes the independent judiciary of the islands, its verdicts must reflect the national will and national interest. The CPGNSO reports to the State Council headed by Prime Minister Li Keqiangand and is not subject to the jurisdiction of Hong Kong. CPGNSO chief Zheng Yanxiong, who was appointed by the mainland in July 2020, pointed out national security was one of the main requirements for the stability of the city and the long-term development of a country’s framework, two systems under which it is governed. Once national security is overthrown, the ideas of independence, mutual destruction and self-determination will rule the city. How then can we secure two systems when a country has disappeared? Zheng rhetorically posed. The CPGNSO is in charge of overseeing and supporting local authorities in safeguarding national security, collecting intelligence affecting national security, and handling cases related to offenses that endanger national security, among other functions. It is almost like telling the Central Intelligence Agency to tell the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States that their decisions must reflect national resolve.

In September 2020, the sentence separation of powers (between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary) has been removed from the educational material of liberal studies textbooks. Introduced in 2009, liberal studies is one of the four main subjects included in the entrance examination to the city’s university. It aims to cultivate students’ critical thinking skills and improve their awareness of social issues. The Hong Kong Professional Teachers Union condemned this as political censorship, but Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam supported exercise, stating that the central government on the mainland has vested administrative, legislative and judicial authority on the island, and that these three institutions were ultimately accountable to Beijing. At the 2019 Plenum, a conclave of top CPC officials decides to improve China governance system and capacity, which included improving the legal system and enforcement apparatus for maintaining national security in Hong Kong and Macao.

These developments raise the question: is this a sign of a significant realignment of relations between the Party-state and Hong Kong, in particular its judicial branch, in the near future?

There have been innuendos against the judges, especially in the media that favors the CCP.

Newspaper published report titled Hooligans Rule, Police Have No Human Rights, as it reported on trial in which Hong Kong High Court raped officers for not showing their play identity, calling it a violation of human rights law. It also featured a cartoon of a protester armed with a Molotov cocktail in one hand telling a police official: The judge is supporting me, show me your IDs. In addition to that, he printed a photo of the judge wearing a wig, drawing a parallel with the same practice in the UK, which ruled Hong Kong until 1997. The CCP has always blamed colonialism for the ills of the islands. Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) wrote to Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, to protest the media coverage, calling the accompanying article contempt of court.

Independent judicial institutions are not spared either. HKBA chief Paul Harris was target by Beijing for suggesting that there should be changes to the National Security Law. Days before the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal was supposed to hear a bail application from media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung had a one-on-one meeting with CEO Carrie Lam (@jeromeacohen, February 1, 2021).

Between July 1, 2020 and June 29, 2021, police arrested or ordered the arrest of at least 118 people under national security legislation. At least three people were under 18 at the time of their arrest. As of June 29, 2021, 64 people have been formally charged and 47 people are currently in pre-trial detention on these charges. The larger question remains as to their chances of obtaining justice. While lawyers in the future may be intimidated into complying with the national interest (read the CCP line), then lawyers early in their careers may also be reluctant to take on politically sensitive cases. Judges too will have to walk a fine line between maintaining legality and becoming an instrument of legitimation.

As the National Security Law was enacted, the CCP said only a tiny minority determined to disturb the peace on the island would be targeted by law enforcement. With newspapers like Apple Daily shutting down shortly after police froze its bank accounts, raided its offices, and arrested editors, the island has turned into a place where there are no civil liberties, no freedom of the press and arbitrary detention. In its travel advisory, the US government warned its citizens against arbitrary application of local laws. As Hong Kong first marked the CCP’s centenary on July 1 with the release of commemorative stamps with the achievements in science and urbanization that Xi Jinping wants to showcase, Hong Kong people will keep in mind a completely different heritage.

Any reconfiguration of the relationship between Hong Kong and the one-party Chinese state will also have greater repercussions. Currently, foreign judges presiding over the bench in Hong Kong, and this has long been seen as a feature of the rule of law following the return of the former British colony to Chinese control. Two foreign judges from Australia and the UK who presided over the island’s higher court have resigned. Carrie Lam argued that foreign judges will not be banned, and that the city-state justice system remains rock hard amid global concerns about the impact of laws on national security. However, the lawyers sitting on the bench in Hong Kong do not seem to share this sentiment. In March 2021, the President of the British Supreme Court, Robert reed, who also sits on the Court of Final Appeal, told a House of Lords committee that he would not be ready to sit if there was a breach of the independence of the Hong Kong judiciary. This comes amid a clamor in the UK Parliament for reconsider the practice of judges going to sit on the Hong Kong bench. Indeed, as countries like the UK campaign against human rights abuses in the Special Administrative Region, the incongruity of their Hong Kong-based judicial officers appears to be bad publicity and sparks public scrutiny. public disapproval.

The original purpose of the one country, two systems formula was to signal Taiwan that it could preserve a political and economic system different from that of the mainland. Former British colonies like Hong Kong and Macau were meant to be places where this arrangement could be presented to convince Taiwanese to return to the fold. A survey by Taiwan’s National Chengchi University in 2020 found that more than 64% of the island’s residents considered themselves to be exclusively Taiwanese. While barely 3% of the population claimed to be Chinese in 2020; in the 1990s the corresponding figure was around 26%. The drop in the number of respondents asserting their Chinese identity seems to correspond to the entrenchment of democracy on the island with direct presidential elections taking place since the mid-1990s. After witnessing the repression of the Hong Kongers, the Taiwanese are going to- they willfully put the genie back in the bottle to consider reunification?

In a speech on May 31, Xi spoke of the need to create a respectable image of China, but the decline in guaranteed civil liberties under his country alone, two systems means mistrust will tarnish the CCP100e anniversary.