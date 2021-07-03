George Galloway did not have a monopoly on the dirty tricks of Batley and Spen | Shami Chakrabarti

I wonder what will be remembered the longest; the outcome of the Batley and Spen by-election, or how it unfolded? Labor won the seat with a narrow margin of 323 votes, but interventions by divisive veteran George Galloway, who came third with 8,264 votes, made the complex mix of the north toxic. His campaign fueled homophobic sentiment Galloway described himself as a straight white man with six kids who wouldn’t stand up for the BBC trying to teach our young children that there are 99 genders and got mired in bullying charges. Although shocking, it came as no surprise to me.

I remember meeting Galloway in person in 2005 at a public meeting to discuss the Labor government’s ID card legislation. The temperature had been quite civil; Tony Benn praised Dominic Grieve, saying we libertarians meet in the back. Then the doors to the hall opened and the recently triumphant MP from East London entered, flanked by his many supporters. Galloway took the stage with a long rant on all the conflicts in the Middle East, but had few valuable words on the subject of the event. Sharing my unease, Benn whispered in my ear, I know what you’re thinking.

Galloway has a form of misogyny, having made offensive comments about forced marriage in the hate campaign he waged against Naz Shah in Bradford West in 2015, and having speculated that the sexual assault allegations against Julian Assange were simply bad sex etiquette. In his latest campaign, the skillful shapeshifter made hay from an ugly argument over pictures of the Prophet shown in a classroom, one minute asserting the right of peoples to defend religious sensibilities and the next one drawing closer to the self-proclaimed free speech activist Lawrence Fox.

Of course, the Conservatives are virtuosos of this dog-whistle policy. Their attacks on Sadiq Khan have always been Islamophobic. In 2019, I wrote about a Conservative candidate from London who was fueling anti-Muslim sentiment to win votes. In West Yorkshire earlier this year, a local election leaflet warned: Labor will take your vote for granted while taking the knee. It can be difficult to stay clean in the trenches and even more difficult to fight for human rights, equality and against corruption amidst deliberately stoking cultural wars. Yet this must surely be Labors’ path.

Kudos to Kim Leadbeater, who displayed admirable physical and moral courage for even entering the fray in the constituency where her sister was murdered just five years ago; even more to resist abuse with dignity. But the Labor leaflet featuring Boris Johnson shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mistake the party must apologize for. I have no memory for the right-wing Hindu nationalist whose mismanagement of the catastrophic pandemic, misogyny and Islamophobia I find indefensible. But what was this photo and its caption, the risk of voting for anyone other than Labor is clear, supposed to indicate? That a Labor prime minister or foreign minister would never shake such a hand or attempt to negotiate trade, or peace, or a shamefully belated deal vaccine patent surrender with one of the largest countries in the South? Pakistan has joined other co-sponsors of India’s and South Africa’s WTO waiver proposal, uniting often rival nations against British and European obstruction.

There are numerous photographs of Johnson shaking hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Is it now acceptable to use them on leaflets in areas where large Muslim communities live, irritated by the current events in Israel and Palestine? How could that do anything other than assume that people vote only on communal lines and scare already vulnerable minorities even more? There is no point in proclaiming zero tolerance for anti-Semitism and all forms of racism among party members if Labor undermines attempts to explain nuances of racism and modern stereotypes at election time. Whether it’s Dominic Cummings at Barnard Castle or Matt Hancock in the office, haven’t the Conservatives taught us something about the endless dangers of double standards?

It is one thing to take foreign policy positions and defend them, even in national elections, if that is what voters want to hear. I suspect that the world has now been shrunk so much by the pandemic, the climate catastrophe and the legacy of empire that while transforming the health, housing, education, care and livelihoods of the people remains the priority, it is probably unrealistic to separate the international from the domestic in politics everywhere. Yet if the ultimate ambition is peace there, unity here and greater justice everywhere, it must be demonstrated in the Labor Party’s campaigns as well as in its policies.

May the Battle of Batley of 2021 be remembered as a nadir in the national discourse that we have learned and recovered from, if only in the Labor Party. Otherwise, what does it correspond to?