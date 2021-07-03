Donald Trump denounces chaos in New York mayoral election, says ‘same thing’ happened with 2020 presidential vote ‘hoax’





DONALD Trump has criticized the chaos of the New York mayoral election – savagely claiming it was a repeat of the so-called 2020 presidential vote.

The three candidates still running for the Democratic New York mayor’s primary have filed lawsuits after an embarrassing ballot glitch.

Not impressed – Former US President Donald Trump takes on chaos in New YorkCredit: AFP

Mr Trump alleged that the New York mayor’s botched primary was similar to the 2020 presidential ‘hoax’Credit: Twitter / RSBNetwork

The Democratic primary for New York City mayor was embroiled in confusion as thousands of ballots were mistakenly counted.

On Fox News, Tucker Carlson also called the election “undemocratic chaos”, adding: “It’s hard to overstate how embarrassing it is.”

The New York Board of Elections released vote totals for the June 22 primary that mistakenly included test data – but then retracted it.

Mr. Trump made a brief statement: “Look at what’s going on in New York City with their bogus election.

“The same just happened with the 2020 presidential election hoax.

“America is no longer a country of free and fair elections!

He was referring to the huge blunder, where the vote count was corrupted by never-erased test data from a computer system.

His tweet came days after announcing the electoral process.

Mr Trump had previously criticized: “It was announced overnight in New York that vast irregularities and mistakes had been made and that Eric Adams, despite an almost insurmountable lead, might not win the race,” referring to the Democratic favorite for mayor.

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams addresses his supportersCredit: AP

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang at a campaign event – he then dropped outCredit: AFP

“The point is, based on what happened, no one will ever know who really won,” he continued.

“Look at the mess you’re about to see in New York, it will last forever.

“They should close the books and start all over, the old fashioned way, when we had specific and meaningful results.”

He was slamming the big bungle – the first taste of the city’s choice vote.

Trump echoed concerns that the city’s electoral board, jointly led by Democrats and Republicans, is not prepared to implement the new system.

The left-wing primary race was sloppy when the Adams campaign noticed the ballots on Tuesday before they were erased from a computer.

The data had indicated that Brooklyn Borough President Adams, a former police captain who would be the city’s second black mayor, had lost much of his lead and was ahead of former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. by less than 16,000 votes.

Then the Election Council tweeted that it was aware of a “gap” in its report on the results of the priority vote.

But he didn’t initially explain what that discrepancy was, even though he pulled the data from his website.

People voted in New York – but the count was botchedCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Eric Adams is the Democratic frontrunnerCredit: Getty

The revised vote tally released on Wednesday showed Adams leading Garcia by 14,755 votes.

Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley was virtually tied with Garcia, just 347 votes behind in the analysis of ranked choices.

None of the other 13 Democrats on the mayoral primary poll were close enough to catch up.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, one of the early favorites, conceded on election night.

The three candidates who are still in the running have now filed legal actions, demanding the right to review the tally of the pending ranked choice votes.

Wiley has filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn to preserve his right to challenge the election results and demand that any ballots cast or attempted to be cast be saved.

In a statement, the New York City Council of Elections said that 135,000 images of ballots it had put into its computer system for testing were never erased.

“The Council apologizes for the error and has taken immediate action to ensure that the most accurate up-to-date results are reported,” it read.

The results were initially published and then withdrawn – but they were initially incomplete as they did not include any of the nearly 125,000 mail-in ballots cast in the Democratic primary.

With Adam’s slim lead, Garcia or Wiley could catch up when mail-in ballots are added starting July 6.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be largely favored over Republicans and Guardian Angel founder Curtis Sliwa, as Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city by seven times.

Trump continues to be scathing about the electoral process in the United StatesCredit: Reuters

Trump’s botched tally statement reiterated that last year’s presidential election was a “hoax,” after previously calling the 2020 vote a “big lie.”

It was in connection with a litany of baseless claims of political corruption, machine tampering, and mysterious votes appearing out of nowhere that allowed Joe Biden to “steal” the election.

Yet no concrete evidence of electoral fraud has ever been made public.

And no election was stolen from Trump – the allegations of massive electoral fraud were refuted by various judges, state election officials and a branch of his own administrations, the Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuits of his campaigns across the country were also dismissed by the courts.

The ongoing voter fraud investigations have been called “ludicrous” by Cindy McCain, widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January.

The former president is said to have opened an office and has been working in the Florida resort town ever since.

Mistake in New York mayor’s primary vote count causes great confusion

