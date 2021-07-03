Boris Johnson is confident restrictions will be eased on July 19 thanks to vaccines | United Kingdom | New





The prime minister said he was confident the restrictions would be relaxed on July 19 thanks to the high levels of immunity provided by the jabs. He said: “What you can see in the pandemic diagram right now is that vaccines have played a pretty decisive role in breaking the link between infection and serious illness. “The level of immunization in this country is now very high. “This is why we are confident that we will be able to move on to the fourth stage on July 19, as I have planned. “

More than 45 million people have now received a first dose of the vaccine in the UK, and 33 million per second. At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Johnson was also asked if he was concerned that people would forget to maintain social distancing when enjoying events like Euro 2020. The prime minister said he agreed with experts who urged the public to be more cautious about the increase in cases of the Delta variant. All adults are on track to be offered a first dose of vaccine by scheduled Freedom Day. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This is a phenomenal achievement with 45 million adults now receiving their first dose.

“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and we know they break the link between cases and hospitalizations, with more than 27,000 lives saved and 7.2 million infections averted so far alone. in England. “It is extremely encouraging to see millions of young people showing up so quickly for their jabs and it is absolutely crucial that everyone shows up for their first and second doses as soon as possible so that we can put this pandemic behind us. “ The latest optimistic assessment came despite an Office for National Statistics infection survey suggesting that Covid-19 infections jumped 72% in one week. Experts estimated 211,100 people in England had the virus in the week to June 26, up from 122,500 the week before. This suggests that around one in 260 people are now infected, the highest level since the week of February 27. Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University, said the data didn’t make reading comfortable. But he said he was “not very concerned about the UK’s position at the moment”.

He added: “We know that vaccines have not entirely removed the link between infections and hospitalizations or deaths, but they have certainly weakened it a lot. “If infections were increasing at the current rate and we hadn’t had all of the vaccines we have had, I would be seriously alarmed. “ Yesterday 27,125 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the UK and 27 deaths. Separate data from Public Health England showed 50,824 cases of the Delta variant were detected last week, increasing the total by 46% to 161,981.

Dr Jenny Harries, Managing Director of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Cases across the UK continue to increase and it is extremely important that we remember to be careful. “Although the cases are increasing, we are not seeing a proportional increase in the number of people admitted to hospital. “The data suggests that this speaks to the success of the vaccination program so far and clearly demonstrates the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine.” Meanwhile, government scientists announced that England’s R infection rate dropped slightly from 1.1 to 1.3.

