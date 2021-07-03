Connect with us

TN BJP MPs meet Modi – News Today

Chennai: Tamilnadu BJP MPs today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources said it was a courtesy visit. The MPs were accompanied by BJP State President L Murugan. After the meeting, Murugan said Modi advised them on water conservation.

“We spoke to the Prime Minister about vaccination, the interconnection of rivers and the development of tourism. The BJP will always support Tamilnadu, ”he added.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP MP Vanathi Srinivasan said, “This meeting will help us assure the people of Tamilnadu that the Prime Minister’s support is still there for our state. “

For the first time in two decades, four BJP candidates emerged victorious in the recently concluded Tamilnadu assembly elections.

MR Gandhi (Nagercoil), Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli), C Saraswathi (Modakurichi) and the leader of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South) are the four of the 20 BJP candidates who emerged victorious.

It should be noted that the deputies of the BJP of Pondicherry met on Friday the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah. He assured them that the government of Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the territory of the Union.

The BJP is part of the new government in Pondicherry which took office after the recent elections to the Assembly.

“Today met a delegation of deputies from Pondicherry. The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is committed to realizing the vision of a developed and progressive Pondicherry, ”Shah tweeted with a photo of himself with lawmakers.

