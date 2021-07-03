Chinese nationals concerned about the country’s image among the Japanese

Ordinary Chinese citizens have expressed concern that the Communist Party, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding on Thursday, has ruined the nation’s image and hampered personal relations with the Japanese people.

“China is not equal to the Communist Party,” said Zhang Yong, a 45-year-old architect. “I hope more Japanese people visit China and learn more about what we are like now, after travel restrictions following the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.”

But some experts say that a bad impression of China among Japanese citizens was not necessarily caused by the Communist Party, adding that the crux of the matter is their fundamentally biased perception of the fast-growing Asian country.

“Japanese people who visit and know China better also find it difficult to express their true experience in Japan. This is a point of view that is not accepted by most, ”said Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor at Tokyo International Christian University.

There are “group and non-group dynamics in Japan where people harmonize with the majority,” he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken an uncompromising approach to foreign powers, saying in a keynote address at Thursday’s celebration that if they intimidate China, they will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the Great 1.4 billion Chinese Iron Wall. “

Many Chinese citizens have apparently shared their concern that the aggressive and assertive stance of the ruling party towards Hong Kong and Taiwan and in the South and East China Seas could pose a serious threat to the country’s neighbors, including the Japan.

They also expressed concern that the issues blasted by the United States, such as the alleged theft of intellectual property from Beijing and human rights violations in Xinjiang, could prompt more Japanese companies to exit the Chinese market. .

The reported attempt by the Communist Party-led government to withhold information about the virus in the early stages of the epidemic “dealt a critical blow to China’s image,” Zhang said.

Lightning strikes the sky as people gaze at buildings displaying a light show in Beijing on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Indeed, the number of Japanese who have positive feelings about mainland China has recently declined.

The ratio of Japanese people having an “unfavorable” impression of China was 89.7% in 2020, up 5 points from the previous year, according to a survey by Genron NPO, an independent think tank in Japan.

Of these, 57.4% criticized the intrusion of Chinese ships into the waters surrounding the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands claimed by China in the East China Sea, while 47% said they feel bad. comfortable with the country’s one-party regime.

The survey conducted between September and October last year showed that 45.2% of Chinese have a “favorable” image of Japan. The percentage was the second highest since comparative data became available in 2005.

The most common reason for the Chinese positive attitude towards Japan is that the Japanese are “polite” and “emphasize good manners” with “high cultural standards,” the organization said. .

Japan invaded much of China before and during World War II. In the context of anti-Japanese education by the Communist Party, it is believed that many Chinese have negative feelings about Japan.

“Most of my Chinese friends who have visited Japan, however, say they have become fond of Japan. They love Japanese entertainment and drama as well as the Japanese sense of hospitality, cleanliness and safety, ”said Yang Mei, a housekeeper in her 50s.

“If the Japanese come to China, they might like China. I want them to change their impression of our country, filled with cutting-edge technologies, ”she added.

Japan clearly lags behind the world’s second-largest economy in digital technology, a reality that may escape the Japanese who have not visited China.

In China, people use smartphones for just about everything from bike sharing services to taxis, and whether it’s a kiosk in a village or a luxury department store in a city, cashless payment services are very popular. currents.

In some apartments, wheeled robots make deliveries, while facial recognition surveillance cameras have been used across the country to crack down on traffic violations.

As for virus-related technology, a health code system installed in a smartphone can show whether a person is at high risk of infection, or whether that person has tested negative for the virus or has been vaccinated.

Nonetheless, a Japanese journalist in China said, “We will never report these technologies positively, as their use coincides with the disclosure of personal information, which can be verified by the Communist Party or used as sources of information. big data ”.

“We should always be wary of Chinese actions that could compromise the security of Japan. China, in this case, refers to the Communist Party, not a nation made up of ordinary Chinese citizens, ”he said.

But an Asian diplomat familiar with Japan-China relations ignored the remarks, saying that Japanese journalists “just don’t want to report the good aspects of China because they’ve basically made fun of the Chinese people since the end of the war. Second World War”.

“Many Japanese have yet to come to terms with the fact that Japanese technology is no longer superior to that of China in some areas. They still want to believe that China continues to make imitations by stealing Japanese technology, ”the diplomat said.

“If some Japanese journalists tried to report a positive phenomenon in China, others would reject it. They wouldn’t dare to do it again. In such circumstances, the Japanese will not have a good image of China.

Li Xinyuan, a 36-year-old engineer, said, “Not all Chinese citizens conform to the Communist Party. I hope the Japanese will look at China without prejudice and get along with the Chinese, who are basically kind and friendly.

Nagy said the “lack of knowledge” is partly responsible for the Japanese not getting used to Chinese.

“More direct experience with China will improve this situation,” but “it will be difficult in the next few years” in the aftermath of the pandemic, he said.

