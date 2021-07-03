HIGHLIGHTS AT 12:40 PM





New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Here are the main stories at 12:40 pm: Nation: DEL7 PM-MSME-RETAIL Committed to empowering our merchants: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the decision a “landmark” on Saturday to include retail and wholesale as MSMEs, which will allow traders to benefit from priority sector loans, and said his government is committed to empowering the community. DEL6-LD VIRUS CASES India Records 44,111 New COVID-19 Cases, 738 Deaths New Delhi: India saw a single-day increase of 44,111 new coronavirus infections, bringing its tally to 3,005,022.362 , while the death toll fell to 4.01,050 with 738 new deaths, the lowest in 86 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. DEL8 ED-DESHMUKH-SUMMON ED issues new summons to ex-Maha min Deshmukh in Mumbai money laundering case: former interior minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, received new subpoena by the ED for a July 5 appearance in an investigation into an ongoing money laundering case against him and others, officials said on Saturday. BOM1 MH-CLASS 12-ASSESSMENT POLICY Maha govt announces assessment criteria for state board students of class 12 Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has announced the policy for awarding grades to board students status of Class 12, as their exams were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. MDS1 TL-COVAXIN-ANALYSIS Final Efficacy Analysis of Covaxin Released; Vaccine 65.2% effective against the Delta Hyderabad variant: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been shown to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant. Legal: LGD1 WB-TMC-LAW OFFICER SG denies meeting with West Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denied meeting with West Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari at his official residence here after Trinamool Congress wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his dismissal on the issue. LGD2 SC-JOURNALIST-MURDER Murder of Gauri Lankesh: Deciding on defendant’s bail plea without influence of HC order, says SC New Delhi: journalist Gauri Lankesh without being influenced by annulment order charges against him. Foreign: FGN3 VIRUS-WHO-DELTA Dangerous delta variant and continues to evolve and mutate: Head of WHO United Nations / Geneva: The world is in a “very dangerous period” from the COVID-19 pandemic made worse by more transmissible variants like Delta, which continues to evolve and mutate, warned the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. By Yoshita Singh. PTI AQS AQS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.news.yahoo.com/highlights-12-40-pm-071116147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

