



BORIS Johnson is the first Prime Minister born outside the British Isles and has lived in three different countries. But did any of the local jargons he learned stay with him? 3 Johnson lived in Brussels during his childhood, where he managed to learn French Credit: Reuters What languages ​​does Boris Johnson speak and where did he learn them? Johnson was born in New York City while his father was studying economics at Columbia University at the time of his birth. He had both US and UK citizenship until he renounced his US citizenship in 2017 and lived between the two countries until he was five. In 1973 Boris Sr. Stanley contracted a job in the Environment Department of the European Commission. As a result, at the age of eight, Boris got his first taste of Brussels as he was enrolled in a free multilingual school for the children of the staff of the European institution. The school, the European School of Uccle, was where he met future wife Marina Wheeler, and where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also visited, a few years older than Boris . It was around this time that he learned French and in 1975 the MP and his siblings were sent to the Ashdown House preparatory boarding school in East Sussex where he is said to have learned ancient Greek and Latin. Boris went on to study the classics at Eton and Oxford, where he took his first steps in journalism by running a satirical magazine. Using his Belgian ties and his knowledge of French, the future Prime Minister then worked at the Brussels correspondent office of the Telegraph. In addition to Latin, ancient Greek and French, Boris is also said to have some knowledge of Italian. 3 He studied Ancient Greek and Latin at the University of Oxford Credit: Reuters Before becoming Prime Minister, he conducted various interviews with French news channels. In a, he is questioned on what he would do if he were mayor of Paris by the Arte television channel. With his strong English accent and rusty vocabulary, he tries to explain how he would now swim in the Thames now that it has been cleaned of “the bad stuff”. 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel bangs elbows with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of their July 2 bilateral meeting Credit: Reuters

