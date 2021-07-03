Pakistan makes a dangerous bet – opinion





Two decades after the decision to invade Afghanistan in an attempt to combat extremism and install democracy, the United States is preparing to withdraw its remaining troops by September 11, as the Taliban continue their advance on Kabul. The liberation attempt cost the United States more than $ 800 billion and left a war-torn country vulnerable to an imminent Taliban victory. While there are many factors that contributed to the failure of the invasion, we must not overlook the central role Pakistan played in its continued support for the Taliban and other jihadist networks.

Faced with the fact that the Pakistani military cannot compete in a conventional war, Islamabad has sought to cultivate radical jihadist groups to act as proxies in order to combat foreign interference in the region and destabilize India. Pakistan’s ISI has provided training, weapons, funding and intelligence over the past decades to a number of terrorist organizations, including the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar -e-Taiba (LeT).

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf even publicly admitted that the government had authorized terrorist groups to carry out attacks on Indian soil. LeT orchestrated the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which left 160 civilians dead, and JeM is responsible for the 2019 Pulwama attack in Kashmir, which killed 40 Indian police officers.

Despite the horrific crimes committed, Pakistan refuses to seriously prosecute these groups and continues to be a haven for terrorists such as Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of the JeM.

Their blatant support for such groups is why the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last week decided to keep Pakistan on its “gray list”. While this has dealt a severe blow to the country’s economy, it has put some pressure on Pakistani institutions to crack down on terrorist financing. However, since being graylisted in 2018, Pakistan has proven to be insincere in its counterterrorism efforts, only engaging in superficial changes. If Pakistan continues to fail to cooperate in the pursuit of terrorists, the international community should hold it accountable by blacklisting it.

Ironically, Pakistan has long been viewed as a key ally in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan and combating terrorism. Although he has repeatedly undermined US strategy – for fear of upsetting a nuclear-weaponized country, coupled with the hope that Islamabad’s ties to Islamist groups could play a pivotal role in negotiating a Afghanistan peace process – the West has been reluctant to take a harsher stance against double play.

Pakistan’s support for jihadist groups stems in part from cynical realism, in order to expand its sphere of influence in Afghanistan and support the Islamist insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. But it was also encouraged by the radicalization of the country and its institutions. Its strategy succeeded in defeating the Soviet Union in the 1980s and the United States today, but it could also easily backfire and threaten its fragile political stability and further radicalize a country with nuclear weapons.

The United States’ commitment to withdraw from Afghanistan will encourage other foreign forces, such as Turkey and Qatar, to take advantage of the void left in their wake. Prime Minister Imran Khan recently admitted that the US withdrawal had reduced Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban, saying their influence over them diminished as they felt stronger. Despite having benefited from the support of the ISI, the Taliban is an independent terrorist organization with inconsistent allegiances. Pakistan’s tenuous control over the Islamist group has made it increasingly suspicious of its potential victory in Afghanistan.

Without US troops or a reliable peace agreement, continued violence will spread to Pakistan and lead to a massive influx of refugees. A Taliban victory would also embolden other Islamist groups in Pakistan who wish to see an Islamic revolution take place. Khan’s lack of control over his country’s military and security apparatus will lead to greater internal divisions that could make Pakistan vulnerable to a coup or revolution.

In the end, Pakistan’s dangerous bet left it in a perilous state, with fewer allies and greater mistrust. The writer is a political consultant and director of international relations at the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA).

