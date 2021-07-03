Xi Jinping threatens unspecified opponents in CCP centenary speech









ANI |

Update: 03 Jul 2021 17:11 IS

Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): Tackling his unspecified opponents, Chinese President Xi Jinping during the community party’s centenary speech said that any outside attempt to subjugate the country would result in “bloody blows against a great wall of steel”.

The “bloody smacked heads” remark on Thursday drew widespread attention, which subsequently appeared to be softened in the government’s own English translation.

During his speech, the Chinese president adopted a defiant tone as he praised the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” under the leadership of the party, the Washington Post reported. Xi said any attempt to divide the Chinese People’s Party or to pit the people against the Party is doomed to failure.

On a belligerent note, Xi said resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an “unwavering commitment” of the CCP. “We must take resolute steps to completely defeat any attempt at ‘Taiwan independence’ and work together to create a bright future for national renewal,” said the Chinese president. The Chinese people have never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved people in other countries, he said. “At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who dares to try to do so will have a bloody head against a Great Wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “

As China marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its leader Xi Jinping sees the centenary as a historic event to present China’s rise as a model for the world, but the international community has little confidence in his leadership.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey of the world’s 17 largest economies – in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region – which yielded extremely negative opinions on China.

The study showed that, as negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, confidence in the US president has accelerated since Joe Biden took office, while confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near all-time lows.

Ratings for the Chinese president have consistently been low in many countries, especially the Western European countries surveyed, since this question was first asked in 2014. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/heads-bashed-bloody-xi-jinping-threatens-unspecified-adversaries-at-ccp-centenary-speech20210703171148/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos