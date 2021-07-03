Irish PM suggests Boris Johnson’s government lacks EU generosity of spirit

Support us and go ad-free

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin called on the British government to return the generosity of spirit shown by European leaders to the Northern Ireland Protocol. It came after British cabinet ministers stepped up pressure for concessions on the protocol by warning of the disruption of the peace if changes are not made.

“Good will and generosity”

Martin said the EU had shown goodwill and generosity to the UK by extending the grace period allowing chilled meats to be shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland this week. He said the mutual warnings were over and called for a commitment to find solutions through the Withdrawal Agreement.

He told reporters on July 3:

I think the British government should recognize the European Union’s approach this week in terms of extending the grace period and also in terms of facilitation around the issue of medicines. There is no doubt that the European Commission and the leaders of the European Union have shown goodwill and generosity of spirit to the UK government in resolving this issue. It is really time for the British government to reciprocate the generosity of spirit shown by European leaders. Read on … Support us and go ad-free And also the sense of flexibility that Europe has indicated to the United Kingdom that it is prepared to deploy, with regard to the development of issues relating to the Protocol, The time for mutual warnings is over. Now is the time to engage, to engage constructively, to reach a resolution.

Sausage wars

On July 7, the EU announced a number of solutions to facilitate the implementation of the protocol.

In addition to extending the grace period on chilled meats, it changed its own rules to allow drugs to continue to flow from the UK to Northern Ireland. And he waived the requirement to show the green car insurance card for UK drivers.

Trade unionists have demonstrated against the UK-EU treaty in recent months. They complained that the terms of the protocol separate Northern Ireland from Britain and hit companies, with suppliers forgoing exporting across the Irish Sea or facing additional controls and costs to do so. .

People take part in a loyalist protest in Newtownards, County Down, against the Northern Ireland Protocol (Brian Lawless /Pennsylvania)

Martin said there is a path to a lasting solution to these concerns. He said:

This is part of the Withdrawal Agreement that the UK government signed up to, and there are mechanisms in that agreement to reach a resolution

The taoiseach argued that the EU is willing to make changes that can ease disruptions to trade flows, but the UK must comply with what it has signed. He said:

European leaders have made it clear to me, and the agreement itself makes it clear, that they want to minimize and minimize disruption as much as possible. But there was a deal there. There was a mechanism to resolve the issues in the Withdrawal Agreement. We really need political will now. I have no doubt that if the UK government and the European Commission really get involved, this can be resolved.

Rhetoric

On July 3, British Cabinet ministers stepped up rhetoric in an attempt to push Brussels to make concessions on the Northern Ireland protocol. The ministers warned of a possible disruption of peace in the region without change.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis published a joint article in the Irish time. In it, they said this week the extension of a grace period in the so-called sausage wars was welcome. But the extension only fixes a small part of the underlying problem.

The men warned the European Union that the protocol negotiated as part of the Brexit divorce deal risked undermining the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) unless a new balance is struck in terms of customs controls. In 1998, the GFA helped secure peace after decades of sectarian violence in northern Ireland.

Following a request from the UK, the EU agreed on June 30 to continue to allow the shipment of chilled meats to Northern Ireland from Britain for another three months.

The deal avoids a trade dispute by postponing the ban until September 30 as efforts continue to find a lasting solution.

With a reprieve in place, Frost and Lewis urged Brussels to take a softer approach to implementing the protocol, which the Tory peer helped negotiate, or risk further economic disruption and possibly disruption. peace in Northern Ireland.

The protocol aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single goods market.

“Opposition”

Write in the Irish time, the ministers said:

Opposition is growing, including among many who are not normally active in politics. It is not a stable basis for the future. The current process to resolve all of these difficulties is not working and risks creating a series of slippery crises as we waver from one deadline to the next. Wednesday’s deal to extend the right to circulate British sausages and chilled meats in Northern Ireland for three months is welcome, but only fixes a small part of the underlying problem. In short, a seriously imbalanced situation is developing in the way the Protocol operates, which risks harming Northern Ireland’s economy and, in turn, upsetting the essential balance within the Agreement. of Belfast itself.

The first Conservative MPs called for a new balance in the operation of the protocol to be put in place quickly. And they asked how the EU’s insistence on stricter enforcement of the protocol would help matters. They asked:

If operating the Protocol on the current basis makes the situation worse, then how does pushing for an even more rigorous assertion of it make sense?

They said the UK should consider all of our options if no solution is found, as ministers have the primary responsibility and obligation to support peace in Northern Ireland. This can be interpreted as an additional threat to act unilaterally to suspend elements of the Protocol that they do not want to comply with.

Boris Johnson – Britain’s top politician – has said he hopes the wurst is behind us when the chilled meat saga was discussed at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Support us and go ad-free