China’s poor attitude to human rights leads to declining popularity in developed countries (study, World News)





A new study has found that China’s popularity in developed countries has fallen dramatically due to the country’s treatment of minority groups and excessive restrictions on freedom and human rights. The research was conducted by the Pew Research Center where experts collected the opinions of 18,850 people from Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, from Sweden, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Read also | Chinese bill delayed in US House amid partisan bickering Experts observed that negative views on China reached an all-time high in Sweden, Australia, South Korea and the United States. Moreover, the negative attitude towards Asian countries is steadily increasing in Australia, Canada and the UK due to bilateral tensions in 2020 under the Xi Jinping government. With the exception of Singapore and Greece, where 64% and 52% of people respectively have favorable opinions about China, no other participating country has crossed the 40% threshold in terms of favorable opinions about China. . Read also | The sauce for the success of the Chinese Communist Party: booming economy, cruelty, ideological agility The reason for this wave of negative outlook towards China is the attitude of Xi Jinping’s government towards its citizens’ freedom and human rights. A large number of people believe that China is failing to provide and respect the freedom of its own people. With the exception of Singapore (where only 60 percent of the population feels this way), in all other countries at least 80 percent of people think China practices little freedom and rights. On top of that, the majority of the attendees have no faith in Chinese President Xi Jinping when it comes to doing the right thing in world affairs. China’s popularity has suffered greatly from the coronavirus pandemic which is said to have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.

