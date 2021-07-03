Politics
Corona in Indonesia: “It’s never been as bad as it is today”
Status: 07/03/2021 11:15 a.m.
18,000 islands, 270 million inhabitants: Indonesia is a huge country in which medical aid can hardly reach Covid patients in many places. Now the delta variant is spreading massively.
By Jennifer Lange, ARD-Studio Singapore,
currently in Hamburg
Six men dressed in white protective suits slide a coffin into the ground as a large excavator digs the next hole next to them. Authorities are currently reporting a record number of dead and infected.
“Since the start of the pandemic, it has never been as serious as it is today,” warns Jan Gelfand, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Indonesia. The positivity rates are huge: “In some areas, out of ten people you test, nine are positive.
The situation in more and more hospitals is worsening. Sri Dewi, who is standing by his brother’s grave, told a news agency: “Yesterday we took him to the hospital, but there were no beds and there were no beds. no oxygen. So we took him home, bought oxygen cylinders, and received treatment at home. “But they couldn’t help him anymore.
Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Due to the corona pandemic, the streets are empty.
Image: AFP
The price of oxygen has doubled
Oxygen prices have since doubled and are running out in many places, explains one trader: “Oxygen cylinders are getting harder and harder to get. We still have oxygen to fill. But I fear that if demand continues to be so high, we too will get out. ”
In the meantime, the government has given assurances that it will provide supplies. The Red Cross is also currently supplying hospitals with oxygen. In front of some clinics in Jakarta, there are tents for the many patients.
Delta and post-Ramadan mobility are driving the pandemic
One of the reasons for the dramatic increase in numbers is the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. A second is the increased mobility after the fasting month of Ramadan.
President Joko Widodo was now forced to impose a two-week lockdown on Java and Bali. From this weekend it will be more difficult to move around, schools and shopping centers will have to close. Businesses send 75% of their workforce to the home office. In addition, young people can now be vaccinated.
“Young people must be protected. There are a lot of young people in Jakarta. I think that if we vaccinate them, we will help the government to obtain collective immunity sooner,” says mathematics professor Seto Marsudi of the agency. Reuters press, which teaches at a school in Jakarta. But currently, only five percent of the population is fully immunized.
Corona vaccination at a stadium in Indonesia.
Image: REUTERS
“Logistics is extremely difficult”
Jan Gelfand of the Red Cross defends the government. Indonesia consists of around 18,000 islands. “Logistics are extremely difficult. There are no planes going anywhere, some islands are only accessible by boat, others are very inaccessible. It also complicates the cold chain for the vaccine.
The government still wants to speed up the vaccination rate – this month, vaccinating one million of the over 270 million people every day. In sports stadiums like those on the outskirts of Jakarta, thousands of people line up to get vaccinated. You hope in this way to be able to protect yourself from a severe corona course.
Dramatic situation of the crown in Indonesia
Jennifer Lange, NDR, 7/2/2021 10:37
