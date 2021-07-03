Will Odisha get another bunk this time!





Bhubaneswar: Even though two Odias currently represent the state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, another Odisha MP is expected to be inducted into the cabinet, which is expected to be enlarged in a day or two. It is widely believed that Ashwini Vaishnav, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician who was elected to the Upper House with the help of the BJD, could secure a place in the extended Cabinet. Even though two Odias currently represent the state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, another Odisha MP is expected to be inducted into the cabinet, which is expected to be enlarged in a day or two. According to national media reports, Vaishnav is one of several in the first race for a place in the new Cabinet. Currently, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has held an important portfolio as Minister of State while another from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan, even after being elected to Rajya Sabha of Madhya Pradesh, also represents the state within of the Union cabinet. However, the enthronement of any deputy from any state is the prime minister’s sole prerogative. “It is the prerogative and constitutional right of the Prime Minister who can induct anyone into Cabinet and also dismiss. There is no rule in the Constitution that he would consult anyone in the Cabinet before extending it, ”Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said. Senior political analyst and journalist Rajaram Satpathy observed: “Obviously the people of Odisha would expect one more state deputy to get a place in the Union Cabinet. Ashwini Vaishnav’s name is making the rounds in the national media. The rejig, the first of Prime Minister Modi’s second cabinet, should be carried out in view of the states linked to the elections and the legislative elections of 2024.

Currently there are 53 ministers, most with multiple portfolios. The Union Cabinet can have 81 members. Up to 28 new faces can be added during the expansion. According to reports, those with additional portfolios may be relived from certain departments. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress last year in Madhya Pradesh and Sarbananda Sonowal, the former chief minister of Assam, top the table in the expected list of new faces. Other leaders vying for a ministerial seat include former Bihar chief deputy minister Sushil Modi, Maharashtra chief Narayan Rane and Bhupendra Yadav. The majority of Uttar Pradesh’s leaders, linked to the polls, could secure a spot in the expansion. The names of Varun Gandhi, Ramshankar Katheria, Anil Jain, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Zafar Islam are doing the rounds.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/politics/pm-modi-s-cabinet-expansion-will-odisha-get-another-berth-this-time–100587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos