Donald Trump “Absolutely No Doubt” in 2024, Says Steve Bannon





Steve Bannon believes there is “absolutely no doubt” that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House in 2024.

Trump has constantly teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run, but has not officially confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president’s candidacy for elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he will hurt the GOP in ballot races in more districts. moderate. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear to support his White House candidacy.

“Donald J. Trump is running again in 2024, there is absolutely no doubt,” Bannon said in an interview with Newsmax on Friday. He then targeted charges against the former president’s company, the Trump Organization, in New York. Bannon argued that they were politically motivated to “try to stop him”.

“They are not going to stop it. It will only make the MAGA movement more determined,” the former Trump administration official said. Bannon went on to say that “the MAGA movement, the America First movement is more engaged, more energetic.”

Steve Bannon said there was “absolutely no doubt” that former President Donald Trump would run for the White House in 2024 in an interview with Newsmax on Friday. In the photo above, Trump congratulates Bannon, who served as the President’s senior adviser, during the swearing-in of senior officials in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Bannon’s remarks came after Trump suggested on Wednesday that he planned to run again in 2024. At a Fox News town hall, right-wing opinion host Sean Hannity asked the former president: “Without giving the answer what is the answer, did you make up Your mind [about 2024]? “

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“It’s not what I want,” Trump added later. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It’s not fun, to fight constantly, to fight always.”

A poll conducted by Quinnipiac University from May 18 to 24 found that two-thirds (66%) of Republicans would like to see Trump run for president again. Only 30 percent said they were against the idea. An even larger majority (85%) of GOP voters said they wanted Republican election candidates to agree with Trump on political issues. However, the poll showed that two-thirds (66%) of Americans overall do not want the former president to run for the White House again.

Trump and his allies continue to falsely claim that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election through widespread electoral fraud. These extraordinary claims have been carefully pleaded and thoroughly debunked, but many GOP voters still seem to believe the lies. The recent Quinnipiac poll found that two-thirds of Republicans believe Biden’s victory was not legitimate, while only a quarter (25%) believe the president actually won.

Bannon served as general manager of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, and then worked as the former president’s chief strategist and senior advisor in the White House from January 2017 to August 2017. He was then charged with fraud in August. 2020, after allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from supporters of an online “Build the Wall” campaign. Trump pardoned him in January just before leaving the White House.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

