Letters from the Readers: No Rulebook for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Government

There is no doubt that the topics included lying, adultery and hypocrisy discussed in a man-to-man manner, with plenty of laughs heard and Mr Johnson probably completely at ease.

His response to any scandal is to assume that the public cares as little about the integrity of government as he does.

Thus, Priti Patel can be found guilty of intimidating her staff and remain Minister of the Interior. It can be seen that Robert Jenrick hastened an illegal planning move that saved a Tory donor a lot in taxes and Gavin Williamson can be serial incompetent and still make his paycheck.

When no wrongdoing, no matter how blatant, is a lawful offense, a culture of impunity pervades government.

Many people now say that there is one law for them and another for us.

The MP should have been sacked

If it wasn’t Jenrick breaking Covid restrictions by driving long distances, allegedly to visit his mother and father, then Patel breaking the ministerial code of conduct, we now have the desperate attitude of Hancocks towards his own rules regarding Covid that he himself developed.

So the question I’m asking is what indiscretion does it take for a government minister to be sacked?

And what response do we get from Boris, only to say that the case is closed and that I have complete confidence in him.

All we get from the rest of the Conservative Party is support for Hancock, but the British people, like me, must be fed up with this seemingly corrupt government which disrespects the electorate.

There must be some Conservative MPs who are despairing of what’s going on right now but are content to follow the party line and keep their heads under the parapet and say nothing, including our own MP for South Ribble.

Any criticism leveled at this government is always countered by deflecting the question posed by trumpeting the success of the vaccination program, even if it comes down to the scientists who invented the vaccines and our own NHS staff etc, who executed the programs. vaccination.

And so this buffoon, this buffoon, this weak and without honor man we call the Prime Minister should have immediately sacked his wandering Health Secretary.

Mrs. Hancock is the one I feel sorry for.

Thus, from June 30, the Balearic Islands have been added to the green list of countries to travel to, currently, but subject to last minute changes.

Pay over $ 100 for the test (even though the actual cost is $ 5) and get tracked through a passenger tracker form.

It is quite clear that the rules for our safety do not apply equally throughout our society.

Protests against the lockdown against those for racial equality; the lack of quarantine for world leaders, football sponsors and their staff in relation to someone traveling to France; the stadium occupancy restrictions in relation to the Wimbledon final; and then there’s social distancing for people who aren’t in your bubble, unless you’re the health minister and you’re having an affair.

We can achieve the same levels of health as world leaders by behaving like them.

Our general service is very poor. Since Covid, I have had a little surgery in the hospital and an eye exam. My husband also had an eye exam and dental treatment, but seeing our GP is next to impossible.

Recently, while asking for help for a hand injury that was not healing, my husband asked if a GP would examine him. He already had antibiotics and sent a photo to no avail.

The receptionist’s advice was, if you want to see a doctor go to a walk-in center in Blackpool or Fleetwood! We live near Preston so the next suggestion was to go to emergency care at Royal Preston Hospital.

Then we read in the newspapers that A&E departments are overwhelmed.

The NHS is not free, we all pay it with our taxes.

In the case of our general surgery, we don’t think we are getting our money’s worth.

Is there, perhaps, a political program to prepare us for private health care?

The Supreme Court overturned the convictions of four protesters against the arms trade the other day, accepting that protests that block the road are legal under certain circumstances.

Many activists have welcomed the ruling, especially as the Police Sentencing and Courts Bill is being debated in Parliament.

Our government, like many governments, sees any protest as a threat to its authority, as it should.

Selling guns is rotten and dangerous.

Many have been invited to join the protests planned for the September 2021 DSEI arms fair, where arms dealers from all over the world descend on London to promote their deadly wares.

They strengthen Britain’s ties to dictatorships and strengthen the government’s role as a global arms dealer.

It is no wonder that so many people are displaced in protest against this. This conservative government, which makes a point of interfering with other countries for what they call human rights violations, is trying to inflict the most draconian human rights violations in their own backyards.

All we want are showers at the resort

I just spent the night in St Annes, a place I have visited since my childhood.

For me, there is just the right amount of stuff to do to make it a good experience.

There is the beach, then on a fairly small stretch of land there is a park, mini golf, mini train, rides, cinema and water complex, pub, boating lake, pier. and some glaciers.

When I return to Morecambe I can’t help but think that a lot more could be done here.

I am the founder of an open water swimming group called Mallows, as open water swimmers from Morecambe and Lancaster, we swim in the sea in Morecambe, mainly near the clock tower, and also in the Moon river. We currently have approximately 3,500 members.

During the year thousands of these people will come to swim in the sea here and pay to park and use local shops etc., so a few years ago we tried to install a few outdoor showers near the beach we swim in so we and all the other beach users could rinse off after being on the beach.

At first the local council said no, but then when Morecambe Bid said yes the local council was more interested. After a few years it became clear that while a lot of people in Morecambe City Council think this is a great idea, it needs to be approved and implemented by Lancaster City Council and there it seems to strike a blow. Brick wall.

I have to email Lancaster City Council and tell myself every time I send an email that my message has been forwarded to the environment team. Then I can’t hear anything anymore, it’s really quite disappointing.

I know Morecambe is not St Annes, Blackpool etc but it’s caught in a big Catch-22 where there’s no willingness to spend and create things to attract visitors which in turn probably sends potential tourists elsewhere.

I feel very frustrated because I have tried to do something positive that will benefit so many people who use the beach and swim in the sea here.

We just wanted a few outdoor showers and it lasted over two years and hit a brick wall.