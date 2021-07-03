Xi must tighten the wolf warrior’s leash





During the 31st Politburo Collective Study Session of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping () said that China is currently at a crucial time in its efforts to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people. He also said the party would not give up its tradition of humility and prudence in any way, nor would it give up its courageous challenge to powerful enemies. Judging from experience, Xis’ remarks foreshadowed a significant change in CCP policy. In 1956, Mao Zedong () encouraged Chinese intellectuals to let a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought clash. It turned out to be a trap: a clever device to root out right-wingers and enemies of the revolution. Maos’ Hundred Flowers Campaign turned in the blink of an eye and morphed into an anti-right campaign as a prelude to the Cultural Revolution. Although Xi said the party will not abandon its courageous challenge to powerful enemies and will continue in a spirit of daring struggle, he tempered these statements with a call for humility and prudence and keep arrogance and temerity, juxtaposing two competing arguments. It looks like Xi isn’t about to do without the chief tenor of Wolf Warrior diplomacy who has guided Chinese foreign relations for the past year. However, it seems quietly to be laying the groundwork for a shift in focus. In a speech to CCP cadres at the Central Party School in 2019, Xi called on party members to study Maos’ fighting spirit. Last year, in response to the hostile China policies of then-US President Donald Trump, Xi called on Beijing’s diplomatic corps to improve its study of the fighting spirit. This was the genesis of Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy. Xis’ speech last week indicated that he intended to adapt to this style of diplomacy. This is probably the result of the following factors: First, the anti-China policy of US President Joe Bidens is obviously much smarter than that of his predecessor, and shows a greater degree of experience and care. Second, the wolf warrior diplomacy has not only offended the world’s first superpower, the United States, but also many other countries including Japan, India, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. If things continue like this, China’s period of strategic opportunity, a phrase often used by CCP elites, could become a major inconvenience for Beijing. Third, at the G7 summit in the UK last month, the seven heads of state issued a joint statement revealing deep animosity towards Beijing, including an open criticism of China’s trade and economic sanctions against Australia, and a call for collective action. The statement also does not rule out ending talks on the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement, which are temporarily on hold. Fourth, this month and next, the United States and several of its allies are to hold joint naval exercises in waters near China. If Xi does not act quickly to soften China’s hostile approach, it is possible that an impression will form in the minds of the Chinese public, as well as outside the country, that a new alliance of eight nations formed to challenge Beijing. This would have a serious impact on China’s image as a great rising power. Finally, it is rumored that Biden and Xi could hold their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Venice in October. Xi might try to create a more constructive atmosphere ahead of the meeting, which would require keeping the Wolf Warriors on a leash. Edward Chen is a full professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Chinese Culture. Translated by Edward Jones

