Supreme Court Order Stops Attempts By Congressional Democrats To Determine If Trump Lied In Mueller Inquiry





The House will no longer obtain these grand jury files – putting an end to Democrats’ pursuit of what witnesses to the Mueller inquiry have confidentially sworn in about their interactions with Trump and others during the 2016 campaign.

Since 2019, the judicial commission had requested access to the files of the grand jury proceedings of the Mueller inquiry, which were cited in Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The House had told several times that she wanted the records so that she could consider impeaching Trump for trying to obstruct the Russia investigation, which Mueller also documented.

But for the past two years, the struggle has been fought in the justice system, with Trump’s Justice Department unsuccessfully arguing that it is blocking the release of grand jury documents. The Supreme Court initially agreed to hear the case, but later delayed it after Trump’s loss of presidency in November.

The High Court overturned earlier rulings on Friday. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department wanted this outcome, saying the case had become moot. The House did not oppose the ministry’s decision.

But a leading House lawyer noted in June that the case was ending because Trump was no longer president.

“The Trump administration managed to run out of time and thus undermined the ability of the House of Representatives to have access to all relevant facts when considering impeachment,” wrote House Advocate General Douglas Letter. , in a file filed with the Supreme Court. Going forward, “the Committee is fully confident that the Department of Justice will return to its long-standing position and support disclosure at the appropriate time. our system of government. “

Mueller’s unanswered questions

The resolution of the case after Trump’s departure shows how the Justice Department during Trump’s presidency managed to prevent his political opponents in Congress from obtaining key investigative documents.

Mueller had attempted to determine whether Trump had lied to him in written responses to a series of questions, including whether Trump was aware of his campaign’s interest in WikiLeaks and the site’s planned exits in 2016.

Trump said in his written responses that he did not recall any conversations on WikiLeaks with his political confidant Roger Stone.

Yet Stone lied to Congress when trying to join WikiLeaks on behalf of the 2016 Trump campaign, and Mueller had interviewed several witnesses, including during grand jury proceedings, about what Trump knew and when. Dozens of witnesses testified before Mueller’s grand jury, according to CNN reports, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and at least two people who attended an infamous Trump Tower meeting in summer 2016. Grand jury files are largely kept secret, except for occasional use. in legal proceedings.

The Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee in 2019 took legal action to gain access to transcripts of interviews with grand jury witnesses who were cited in Mueller’s final report, believing they could help to keep the threads of the Trump obstruction investigation alive even after Mueller shut down his prosecutors. ” Mueller did not charge Trump with any felony, in large part because of Justice Department policy that a incumbent president could not be charged.

Separation of powers

The end of the Supreme Court case also leaves an important separation of powers struggle over the secrecy of grand jury information unresolved.

The House also said in 2020 that it still wanted to pursue cases because it was considering a second Trump impeachment inquiry – the type of proceeding that lower courts saw as quasi-judicial and worthy of seeing the secret investigation files of the grand jury.

Although Trump was impeached by the House twice during his presidency, the second time for incitement to the Jan.6 insurgency, Congress never conducted a full investigation into Mueller’s findings that Trump had taken steps to end the investigation into Russia. Instead, after Mueller told Congress his investigation did not exonerate the president, Democrats focused on Trump’s attempts to push Ukraine to investigate his 2020 opponent, Biden.

A trial judge had recognized in 2019 that the Mueller grand jury files could be relevant to a congressional impeachment inquiry, as the House could continue the investigation into Mueller’s filibuster. An appeals court also sided with the House in March 2020, reminding the Justice Department that the grand jury files were not up for review.

When Trump stepped down from the presidency this year, the impeachment investigation for obstructing Mueller effectively ended.

In a tangential development on Friday, the Justice Department released multiple letters between Mueller investigators and Trump’s lawyers as Mueller asked for more answers from the then president and requested an interview. Yet Trump’s team held them back. The unpublished written exchanges further underscore how Mueller had questions for Trump that were never answered.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Ariane from Vogue contributed to this report.

