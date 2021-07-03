‘Credit to Yogiji’: PM Modi’s Praise for CM After Local Polls Amid Uttar Pradesh ‘Power Struggle’ | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the BJP won a big victory on Saturday, decimating the Samajwadi party. Candidates backed by the BJP won 46 of the 53 seats in the district panchayat president election. Crediting Yogi Adityanath and the people’s confidence in the massive victory, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “The glorious victory of the BJP in the UP district panchayat elections in the blessings given by the public for development, public service and the state by right. credit goes to the policy of Chief Minister Yogiji and the hard work of the party workers, “Prime Minister Modi tweeted in a congratulatory message to the government and the party. Prime Minister Modi’s great victory and praise comes at a time when speculation was rife that before the 2022 elections there would be a power struggle in Uttar Pradesh. In June, the Chief Minister came to Delhi for a two-day visit and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed them on the government’s response to Covid, vaccination campaign and other welfare projects. The meeting followed several rounds of discussions within the party amid growing criticism from the opposition over the UP government’s handling of Covid-19. In his tweet, Yogi Adityanath, however, credited Prime Minister Modi with the “historic victory”. “The historic victory of the BJP in the elections for president of the Uttar Pradesh district panchayat is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected Prime Minister. It is a manifestation of the public confidence in the good governance established in Uttar Pradesh, ”Adityantha wrote. thank the people of the state. The election was in favor of the BJP as the Bahujan Samaj party did not participate in the elections after Mayawati alleged that the BJP was abusing its power and engaging in massive bargaining. The presidents of 22 panchayats in Zila were declared unopposed on Tuesday and the BJP claimed to have won 21 seats among them. Districts where Zila panchayat presidents won unopposed include Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhsipur , Mau, Varana, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. The heads of the zila panchayats are elected from among the elected members of the zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls ended in the state last month. (With contributions from the agency)

