Boris Johnson plans cabinet reshuffle after Batley and Spen | Politics | New





Sources told the Sunday Express that the PM planned to make his reshuffle in the fall, but could move it forward for lack of winning over Batley and Spen. Among the changes that have been speculated on is Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden’s shift to the difficult education record. Current Education Secretary Gavin Williamson could recover his former position as Chief Disciplinary Whip while Mark Spencer steps down to replace George Eustace as Environment Secretary.

A friend of Spencer’s said: “Defra (the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs) is Mark’s dream job. He is a farmer and he knows the file inside out. Meanwhile, it is assumed that the new Culture Secretary will be former leadership contestant James Cleverly promoted from his current post as Middle East Minister. A source told The Sunday Express: “James is a very good communicator and the Prime Minister would like him to come back to cabinet.” Its mission will be to fight cultural wars and push for a major deployment of broadband and digital capabilities. Further changes could see Kemi Badenoch promoted to cabinet after “hugely impressing” as Equality Minister.

Tory backbench MPs are also reportedly pushing for Brandon Lewis to be replaced as Northern Ireland secretary amid frustration over failure to provide military veterans with immunity from prosecution for acts committed during the disturbances. It is understood that Michael Gove had previously told Mr Johnson that he did not want the post of health secretary before Matt Hancock resigned last week.

A friend said: “He wants a constitutional role to take on the Scottish independence issue and he has asked for it in his current position in the Cabinet Office.” However, some Conservative MPs believe problems in his private life have led him to announce that he is going to divorce his wife, columnist Sarah Vine could end up forcing him to leave his ministerial post. The big posts of Chancellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of the Interior should remain with Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab and Priti Patel.

