To understand Xi Jinping’s China, we must refer to Liang Qichao the “godfather of Chinese nationalism”

Xi Jinping took center stage this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, but there is another figure whose shadow hangs over the nation.

Liang Qichao may not be as familiar to most of us as Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping or Xi himself, but Liang has been called the “godfather of Chinese nationalism” and is the voice that whispered to ears of Chinese rulers over the past century. .

It is impossible to understand China today without going back to the fall of the Qing Empire in the early years of the 20th century, and to a man whose writings sparked a dark night of soul for the Chinese people .

“Keep your eyes on the sun” On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing is more influential and controversial than ever. Read more

The idea of ​​modern China, the identity of the Chinese people, goes directly back to Liang and that tumultuous time of war, revolution, massacres and political upheaval.

When Xi Jinping spoke of “national rejuvenation,” “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he was channeling Liang Qichao.

When he warned that no foreign force “will intimidate us, oppress us or subdue us,” he echoed Liang’s words.

It was Liang Qichao who helped popularize the idea of ​​”humiliation” that Xi now uses as a mantra to bind the Chinese people to a militant identity that pits China against the world.

Who was Liang Qichao?

He was a writer and activist, one of the most important thinkers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries in China. He campaigned for the reform of the Qing Empire, making him a target, and fled abroad, living in Japan and Canada. He traveled to Australia and met our first prime minister, Edmund Barton.

Liang embraced the West, soaking up new ideas. But that only reinforced his view that China was morally corrupt. Liang looked at his nation and saw defeat, humiliation, and weakness.

Liang believed that the Chinese people were incapable of democracy. ( Wikimedia Commons

He coined the phrase “sick man from Asia” to describe the fallen state of China.

After being defeated in war by Japan in 1895, Liang said he “awakened our nation from its four thousand year old dream.”

Liang set out to invent a new nation. He advocated the unity of the “yellow race”. He coined a term “minzu” to describe the people of the nation. He began to talk about what he called “hsin min” ‘a “new people”.

Chinese historian Charlotte Furth said it was the birth of a new “definition of the Chinese people as a nation … based on common ties of place, blood, custom and culture.”

In today’s terms, we could call it “making China even better”.

But Liang’s vision for this new China did not include democracy. As he wrote after visiting America:

“We can only accept despotism and cannot enjoy freedom … If we were to adopt a democratic system of government now, it would be nothing less than committing national suicide.”

Liang preferred what he called “enlightened despotism”.

When China lost its place in the world

The thinker who had traveled a lot began to turn against the West.

After World War I, he was sent by China as an observer to the Paris peace conference. He was stunned by the devastation of the war and came back embittered when the European powers handed over to Japan control of the former occupied German territory in China.

Chinese resentment towards the West has only deepened. As historian Jérôme Tchen writes, “From 1842 to 1942, China had been treated by the West with suspicion, ridicule and disdain, occasionally mixed with pity and charity, only occasionally with sympathy and disdain. friendship ”.

In 1949, Mao crowned the victory of the Communist Revolution with the words “the Chinese people have risen”. ( Reuters: Thomas Pierre

Liang Qichao now believed that following Western faith in science and progress would lead China to disaster. He became disillusioned with politics in China and retired to study and write. But he may have had the greatest influence on an emerging young revolutionary, Mao Zedong.

In 1949, Mao crowned the victory of the Communist Revolution with the words “the Chinese people have risen”.

When Xi Jinping this week wore a Mao costume and warned that anyone who dared to oppose China “would end up with their head bleeding against a great wall of steel,” we should know where that came from.

It comes from a time of defeat, when China lost its place in the world.

Haunted by the memory of weakness

It is not a show of force but a reminder of humiliation. It reveals the paradox of China: both powerful and fragile.

Xi Jinping talks about the extraordinary achievements of the Communist Party and the indestructible bond between the party and the people. However, despite all its undeniable successes, the Party does not believe in its people.

The Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary. ( ABC News: Jarrod Fankhauser

Like Liang Qichao, Xi believes people need to be remade.

Liang believed that the Chinese people were incapable of democracy; Mao Zedong believed that the Chinese people are a “blank sheet of paper” on which a new future can be written.

Xi said “without the Communist Party there will be no new China.”

Yes, the Party has carried China in a position of strength, but it remains haunted by the memory of weakness.

Stan Grant presents China Tonight Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel and 10:30 p.m. on ABC TV.