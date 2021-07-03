Congress calls on JPC to investigate Rafale deal, urges Narendra Modi to order-India News, Firstpost

Congressional demand for a JPC investigation came after the French NPF appointed a judge to investigate allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter plane deal with india

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday called for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of fighter jets, and said such an investigation was the only way forward to uncover the truth.

Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order the investigation and tell the truth about the deal.

The opposition party is also expected to address the issue in the next monsoon session of parliament.

The Congress request came after the French investigation site Mediapart reported that a French judge had been appointed to conduct a “very sensitive” judicial inquiry into allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in connection with the 59,000 crore Rafale fighter plane deal with the India.

“The corruption in the Rafale deal has become clear. The position of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi was justified today after the French government ordered an investigation,” Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at the meeting. of a press conference.

The French prosecution has ordered an investigation into the corruption allegations in the defense agreement, he said and urged Prime Minister Modi to come forward and order the investigation of the Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) .

Surjewala said that since the case is about national security and identity, a fair and independent JPC investigation is the only way out and not the Supreme Court.

“When the French government accepts that there is corruption in the agreement, shouldn’t a JPC investigation be carried out in the country where the corruption took place,” he asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took an apparent hit on the Rafale deal, while party secretary general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted Lord Buddha: “Three things cannot be hidden for long: the sun , the moon and the truth.

The BJP, however, accused Congress of playing politics on the issue and alleged that Gandhi was acting as an agent for rival defense companies and being used as a “pawn.”

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra downplayed the French investigation and said Congress continued to rack up allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal in an attempt to “weaken” India.

Surjewala said the issue was not about Congress against the BJP, but that it was about the security of the country and “corruption” in the larger defense deal.

“The facts now make it clear and call for a full JPC investigation into the Rafale scam. Will the Prime Minister, like the French, now respond to the nation and say when the Prime Minister will submit his government to a JPC investigation into the Rafale scam, the Congress president asked.

He said it was a matter of national concern and against those who line their pockets by engaging in corruption in defense deals. Surjewala said a JPC investigation will be able to call witnesses and gain access to any government records that the Supreme Court (SC) or the Central Vigilance Commission could ever see.

He can ask probing questions, can punish someone for lying and can summon the prime minister, the defense minister or defense ministry officials and anyone else, he said.

The congressman said that given the latest revelations, it becomes all the more scandalous. “The JPC is the only way to go,” he said.

When asked if Congress would move the tribunal again, Surejwala said, “This is not a matter for the tribunal to debate, as the SC ultimately conceded. They do not have the competence, the means or the capacity to allow witnesses to testify before the SC or to have access to the entire government file. Only an independent and fair JPC can do this. “

On this issue, Surjewala said, Congress has said it will not go to court.

Prime Minister should order the JPC investigation and the issue concerns India’s national security and identity both inside and outside parliament, he said when asked. asked if the party would raise the issue in Parliament.

He said any Indian interested in the matter of national security, protecting the public treasury and ensuring that all defense deals, especially India’s biggest defense deal, are transparent, accountable and free from corruption. , must demand that the government be frank about the problem and there is a JPC probe.