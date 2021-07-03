Politics
Congress calls on JPC to investigate Rafale deal, urges Narendra Modi to order-India News, Firstpost
Congressional demand for a JPC investigation came after the French NPF appointed a judge to investigate allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale fighter plane deal with india
File image of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday called for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Rafale deal, alleging corruption in the purchase of fighter jets, and said such an investigation was the only way forward to uncover the truth.
Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order the investigation and tell the truth about the deal.
The opposition party is also expected to address the issue in the next monsoon session of parliament.
The Congress request came after the French investigation site Mediapart reported that a French judge had been appointed to conduct a “very sensitive” judicial inquiry into allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in connection with the 59,000 crore Rafale fighter plane deal with the India.
“The corruption in the Rafale deal has become clear. The position of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi was justified today after the French government ordered an investigation,” Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at the meeting. of a press conference.
The French prosecution has ordered an investigation into the corruption allegations in the defense agreement, he said and urged Prime Minister Modi to come forward and order the investigation of the Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) .
Surjewala said that since the case is about national security and identity, a fair and independent JPC investigation is the only way out and not the Supreme Court.
“When the French government accepts that there is corruption in the agreement, shouldn’t a JPC investigation be carried out in the country where the corruption took place,” he asked.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took an apparent hit on the Rafale deal, while party secretary general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted Lord Buddha: “Three things cannot be hidden for long: the sun , the moon and the truth.
The BJP, however, accused Congress of playing politics on the issue and alleged that Gandhi was acting as an agent for rival defense companies and being used as a “pawn.”
BJP spokesman Sambit Patra downplayed the French investigation and said Congress continued to rack up allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal in an attempt to “weaken” India.
Surjewala said the issue was not about Congress against the BJP, but that it was about the security of the country and “corruption” in the larger defense deal.
“The facts now make it clear and call for a full JPC investigation into the Rafale scam. Will the Prime Minister, like the French, now respond to the nation and say when the Prime Minister will submit his government to a JPC investigation into the Rafale scam, the Congress president asked.
He said it was a matter of national concern and against those who line their pockets by engaging in corruption in defense deals. Surjewala said a JPC investigation will be able to call witnesses and gain access to any government records that the Supreme Court (SC) or the Central Vigilance Commission could ever see.
He can ask probing questions, can punish someone for lying and can summon the prime minister, the defense minister or defense ministry officials and anyone else, he said.
The congressman said that given the latest revelations, it becomes all the more scandalous. “The JPC is the only way to go,” he said.
When asked if Congress would move the tribunal again, Surejwala said, “This is not a matter for the tribunal to debate, as the SC ultimately conceded. They do not have the competence, the means or the capacity to allow witnesses to testify before the SC or to have access to the entire government file. Only an independent and fair JPC can do this. “
On this issue, Surjewala said, Congress has said it will not go to court.
Prime Minister should order the JPC investigation and the issue concerns India’s national security and identity both inside and outside parliament, he said when asked. asked if the party would raise the issue in Parliament.
He said any Indian interested in the matter of national security, protecting the public treasury and ensuring that all defense deals, especially India’s biggest defense deal, are transparent, accountable and free from corruption. , must demand that the government be frank about the problem and there is a JPC probe.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/congress-demands-jpc-probe-into-rafale-deal-urges-narendra-modi-to-order-it-9776971.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]