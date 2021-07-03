In the first quarter of 2021, Russian ice cream exports Pink 61%, compared to the same period in 2020, to $ 14 million.

This included a fourfold increase in sales to the United States: During the three months from January to April, Russian producers sold $ 4.7 million worth of ice cream there. In second place is China, which spent $ 2.6 million on Russian ice cream, up 66% from last year.

In addition, Russian companies sell ice cream in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, Germany, Israel and other countries; the volume of ice cream exports over the past decade has grown up more than eight times, from 3,000 tonnes in 2010 to 26,000 tonnes in 2020. During this period, the world developed a distinct taste for Russian-made ice cream.

1. Korovka iz Korenovka (“Little Korenovka Cow”) plumbers (produced by Korenovsky Dairy and Canning)

At the G-20 summit in 2016, the Russian president presented his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, with a box of waffle cups filled with the creamiest ice cream – the classic Russian treat, Little Cow from Korenovka.

“Whenever I go to Russia, I always ask for Russian ice cream. Then we eat it at home. Your cream is better, so your ice cream is particularly tasty. I really like it. Thank you for this courtesy, ”Xi Jinping said at the time.

Immediately after the summit, an advertisement for Russian plumbers appeared in China with a photo of Putin, as he ate a waffle cone instead of a cup.

In June 2019, Poutine say again his irresistible gift in honor of the Chinese sovereign’s 66th birthday, and a few months later, in August of the same year, he Ate ice cream at the MAKS International Air Show, even call it’s his favorite food. So, in the words of Igor Moskovtsev, CEO of the Korenovsky dairy and cannery, which makes ice cream, Little Cow from Korenovka is now the most popular Russian ice cream in China.

“A Chinese delegation went to Krasnodar Territory, where the factory is located, and demanded to be shown ‘Putin’s favorite ice cream’,” Moskovtsev mentionned in May 2021. Shortly after the visit, fake factories began to sprout in China, selling ice cream made from natural powdered milk with portraits of Putin, the former president and prime minister and now vice -President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, and Moskovtsev himself.

“It took an effort to bring our Chinese partners to their senses,” Moskovtsev noted.

2020 overseas ice cream supplies increases by 20% compared to 2019, up to 1.3 tonnes for a total of $ 4.2 million. The company exports ice cream, including plumbers, to 20 countries, including China, the United States, Israel, Greece, Germany, Vietnam, Bulgaria and Canada.

2. Dandelion plumber and organic ice cream (produced by Kupinskoe Morozhenoe)

The town of Kupino in the Novosibirsk region also produces all kinds of ice cream for the Russian and Chinese markets: in cups, waffle cones, briquettes and buckets. Plus, there’s an assortment of toppings to suit every palate, including strawberries, raspberries, mint, melon, dried apricots, and prunes.

All the ice creams are made with fresh milk or cream, and the berries and fruits are also natural, reads manufacturer’s website. In addition, the Kupino factory sells organic diet ice cream with probiotics and reduced sugar and calorie content, as well as ice cream with May dandelion jam and almond cookies. This ice cream is also popular in China, States Alexey Rudenskikh, CEO of the Kupinskoe Morozhenoe factory.

The company has been exporting ice cream to China since 2016, mainly to grocery stores in the south of the country. Soon he plans to start selling ice cream in Europe and the United States.

3. “Siberian Coal” (produced by Snezhny Gorodok)

This black waffle cone with real charcoal and a tangy smell and taste of chocolate is made by Snezhny Gorodok in the Kuznetsk Basin of Russia and supplied to Mongolia and China, written Asia Russia Daily Magazine.

In the first half of 2020 alone, ice cream exports nearly doubled compared to 2019 as a whole: from 288 tons worth 38.4 million rubles ($ 526,000) to 541 tons worth 67.3 million rubles ($ 923,000), reports the Kuznetsk Basin Information Portal.

“Siberian coal” has been consumed in China since 2017, said Artem Bachurin, CEO of UK NK Holding LLC, owner of Snezhny Gorodok, in a statement. interview with TASS in July 2019. Ice cream can be found in several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, as well as the resort town of Sanya.

4. Lakomstvo (Delicacy) (produced by Korenovsky Dairy and Canning)

This chocolate-coated tube filled with creamy ice cream, reminiscent of the taste and name of Soviet favorite, Lakomka, is popular not only in China, but also in the United States, mentionned Igor Moskovtsev, CEO of Korenovsky Dairy and Canning, reported RIA Novosti in May 2021.

“American customers buy it in a cup, in a cone or on a stick. By the way, they also eat Lakomka, ”Moskovtsev said.

By its own words, Russian ice cream is especially popular in the states of New York and Florida and in the city of Philadelphia. True, most Lakomstvo ice cream and other varieties tend to be bought by Russians who moved to America and lack the taste of Soviet childhood.

“We need a qualitative transition: from stores selling Russian products to an all-American market. It is not easy. These stores are usually scattered around the cities, and it is not the sales that we would like to see, but we see potential, ”Moskovtsev concluded.

