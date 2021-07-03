Indonesia: Strict restrictions enter into force in the face of the Covid outbreak





Jakarta (AFP) Thousands of soldiers and police were deployed on Saturday in Indonesia in the streets of Java and Bali to enforce new restrictions put in place in the face of the unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections that the country is experiencing from Southeast Asia. The country’s health system is overwhelmed and on the verge of asphyxiation. Hopscotts are turning away patients, forcing desperate families to seek oxygen to treat the sick and dying at home. Hundreds of checkpoints have been set up, while mosques, parks, shopping malls and restaurants have been closed in the capital, Jakarta, and in the hard-hit region of Java. More than 50,000 police and soldiers have been deployed to enforce the restrictions. The rules also apply to Bali, where police patrolled closed seaside restaurants after the tourist island gave up opening up again to foreign tourists. # photo1 The fourth most populous country in the world has seen its number of daily cases more than quadruple in less than a month, with a new record of 27,913 cases of contamination recorded on Saturday in the last 24 hours. Deaths rose 493, lower than the record 539 recorded on Friday. Indonesia now has 2.25 million cases and 60,027 deaths, making it one of the worst-affected nations in Asia, a figure considered grossly underestimated. “The stricter restrictions came too late”, laments Maya Puspita Sari, resident of Jakarta. # photo2 “The virus is getting so close. It’s terrifying.” The highly contagious Delta variant is the origin of the recent outbreak of the virus in the country, said the Minister of Health. The streets of Jakarta were largely deserted on Saturday, but staying at home was not an option for many of the day-to-day residents of the country of nearly 270 million. “The measures have to be tighter, but please think of little people like me,” said Paijo, 35, as he struggled to find buyers for the instant coffee packages hanging on his bike. . “It is my only means of subsistence, and I support my wife and my two children”. Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced Thursday that the country will impose “emergency restrictions” from Saturday until July 20 in the face of the rising wave of Covid. Employees in non-core sectors have to work from home and education is now done exclusively online. AFP 2021

