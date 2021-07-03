India’s second largest cricket stadium to be built in Jaipur





The Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) has awarded a financial grant of Rs. 100 crore to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to build India's second largest stadium in Jaipur. Construction work on the first phase of the stadium is expected to take 24 to 30 months. An amount of around Rs. 290 crore has been estimated in the construction works. "Historic day for cricket in Rajasthan – went to JDA to get the deed of lease and letter of possession from JDC Gaurav Goyal for the pitch for India's second largest cricket stadium proposed in Jaipur. Also were. present GS Sandhu, advisor, Mahendra Sharma, Secy and others, "CAR President Vaibhav Gehlot tweeted.



Sources of amount are – Rs. 100 crore loan from bank, Rs. 100 crore infrastructure grant from BCCI and Rs. 90 crore of RCS funds, sale of premium boxes and seats and sponsorship. The proposed stadium will have a capacity of 75,000 spectators. RELATED | BCCI announces the national calendar, the Ranji Trophy will start on November 16

“The construction work will be done in two phases. There will be 40,000 spectators in the first phase and the ground will have 44 international level cricket grounds,” said an official statement. “There will be two training grounds, four cricket academies, hostels, parking lots, sports facilities like a club, hotel, gym, etc. and will be of international standard,” he said. added. In February this year, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new Motera Stadium, renamed Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink ball test between India and England. The stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000. The stadium is oval in shape and, therefore, whenever a match is played on one of the 11 fields, the stadium is size of the limits remains the same on both sides.

