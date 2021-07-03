Terrorist Nasir made his family believe he was a RAW agent





Mohammed Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, one of the four terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Darbhanga station explosion case, allegedly led members to believe from his family that he was in the pay of a female officer working for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the country’s foreign intelligence agency.

When family members asked about his unusually long, late-night phone calls, Nasir told them he worked for RAW to protect the country from foreign enemies.

Even in 2012, when he traveled to Pakistan through an appropriate channel to meet his relatives, he led his wife and his father, a former military man, to believe that he was tasked by RAW to travel to the neighboring country.

Before and after this visit as well, Nasir traveled to Pakistan two or three times through different channels and there he was trained for over four months on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by his manager LeT.

Sources said he specializes in timer devices and IED blasts and also met with some of the top executives in the banned terrorist outfit.

One day when his wife confronted him about the long phone calls during odd hours, he said he worked for RAW and reported and took instructions from a woman in a senior position in the agency. of the country’s foreign intelligence, mentioned.

Even after Nasir and his younger brother Mohammed Imran Khan aka Imran Malik were arrested, their father Mohammed Musa Khan, a retired Indian army soldier, told media that the former was an Indian spy.

After 12 days of questioning by the Telangana Police Intelligence Wing’s Counter-Intelligence Unit (CI), government railway police and the NIA, the Malik brothers were arrested on Wednesday. The next day, the agency arrested two more LeT terrorists from Kairana in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Even the brothers come from the same place.

The preliminary investigation and examination of those accused by the country’s premier counterterrorism task force revealed a transnational plot hatched by top LeT operatives to carry out terrorist acts across India.

Acting under the direction of Pakistan-based LeT managers, the arrested Malik brothers made an incendiary IED and wrapped it in a cloth bundle and booked the same on a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga and looked for to cause an explosion and fire in a moving passenger train, causing enormous loss of life and property. They were in contact with managers based in Pakistan via encrypted communication platforms.

