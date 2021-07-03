Jokowi mourns the death of Rachmawati Soekarnoputri





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoexpress sorrow at having left Rachmawati Soekarnoputri. He remembers Rachmawati as a figure who contributed in various fields. This was revealed by Jokowi on his Instagram account @ Jokowi. He uploaded a photo of Rachmawati speaking in the pulpit. “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Hj. Rachmawati Soekarnoputri, today in Jakarta at the age of 70,” Jokowi said on his Instagram account on Saturday (3 / 7). “The deceased was a figure whose traces of life covered various fields, from education to social through politics,” he recalled. [Gambas:Instagram] In his Instagram upload, Jokowi also prayed that Rachmawati would get the top spot. In addition, he also hopes that Rachmawati’s family will be strong. “May the deceased have a spacious place on the side of Allah SWT, and may all the families remaining in the country receive strength and patience,” he said. We know that President Sukarno’s 3rd child died on Saturday (3/7) morning. He was pronounced dead after being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Rachmawati was treated at the Gatot Soebroto military hospital. His body was buried at TPU Karet Bivak in central Jakarta. He is active in politics, holding the post of vice-chairman of the board of directors of the Gerindra party since September 2020. Meanwhile, last June, Rachmawati was just confirmed as Chairman of the Board of the Mutiara Hitam team by Persipura Jayapura. Around this time, Rachma remembered the message Bung Karno conveyed when the West Irian Development Committee was inaugurated on September 24, 1962. The development of West Irian, said Rachmawati, imitating Bung Karno, could only be achieved by accumulating all efforts and all energies, both moral and material. West Irian is now known as Papua and West Papua. (yla / psp)



