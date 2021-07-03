Paks Kabul focuses on backchannel with India | Latest India News





New Delhi: Indirect contacts between India and Pakistan have stalled in recent months, largely due to increasing attention from Pakistani sides to the situation in Afghanistan and pressing internal issues, people familiar with it say with developments.

There has been no substantial contact between the two sides since they agreed to reactivate the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control from February 25 and neither have the two sides. was able to reach common ground on next steps that might facilitate the expansion of the back channel. contacts, those named above said on condition of anonymity.

The resumption of the LoC ceasefire was followed by a proposal spearheaded by the Pakistani military establishment in March to resume limited trade relations with India, but this failed due to strong opposition from several leaders of the civilian government, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

On the Pakistani side, things had to be allowed to calm down for a while. There was also internal criticism within Pakistan due to the feeling in some quarters that Pakistan had agreed to re-engage in the LoC ceasefire without any concessions from India, one of the people quoted said. above.

Much of the Pakistani government bandwidth has also been consumed by the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan and a second wave of Covid-19 infections and pressing domestic issues, such as economic woes, added the nobody.

Difficulty in selling the limited trade resumption package, which had been given the green light by Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa, was also a factor in blocking behind-the-scenes contact, people said.

On the Indian side, there are concerns over whether the successor to the Bajwas would continue his efforts to work towards normalization of relations between the two countries, and whether the civilian government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is adequately engaged, given the recent opposition to recovery. even limited commercial contacts.

Following a service extension granted by the Pakistani government in January 2020, Bajwa’s tenure as army chief is expected to end in about 17 months in November 2022.

This is the classic problem of dealing with the Pakistani army, we do not know if the current successor to the chief of the army will continue this process. General Bajwa may be keen on this process, but there is no guarantee the next general will stick to it, a second person said.

The two sides were also unable to find common ground on next steps that could help them move forward with clandestine contacts, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the people said.

Reports have suggested that the Pakistani side suggested during the clandestine contacts that India should take steps to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and put in place measures to maintain the current demographics of the state. and protect the rights and employment opportunities of Kashmiris.

Pakistani civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Khan, have linked all talks with India to the re-establishment of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was removed by the Indian government in August 2019. Some elements on the Pakistani side had even hoped that India’s current standoff with China in the real line of control might lead to some movement on the Kashmir issue, the people said.

People further said that India’s recent sensitization to certain Afghan Taliban factions and elements was seen as a red flag by the Pakistani security establishment.

Pakistani civilian and military leaders have said in recent weeks that they do not see a big role for India in Afghanistan as the United States begins a troop withdrawal that is expected to be completed by September. On the other hand, India said it was in contact with various stakeholders in Afghanistan to protect its legitimate security interests.

Indirect contacts between India and Pakistan became urgent last year, people said. Interservice Intelligence Chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed had two meetings with Indian interlocutors, one with a senior security official and the other with his Indian counterpart in the United Arab Emirates in January, which led to when the LoC ceasefire resumed, they said.

Contrary to previous reports, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf now plays a larger role in relations with the United States, given his extensive contacts with the United States since joining the group. Washington-based think tank United States Institute of Peace, the people added.

Former Ambassador Vishnu Prakash, who closely follows developments in the region, said the ongoing hostility between India and Pakistan cannot and must not continue.

We are neighbors, we may not like it but we have to find a modus vivendi. The point is really how we find it. You have to keep all options open and try the dialogue path and the forward and backward channels, when we also have the defenses and counter-offensive capabilities that are needed, he said.

Basically, we have to be prepared for all eventualities and the end goal is that we coexist without acrimony and that we are not against each other even if we do not cooperate. It takes two to tango, and Pakistan has to make up its mind. We’re very clear that whenever they’re ready, so are we. The ball is in the Pakistani court and they must decide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/paks-kabul-focus-stalls-backchannel-with-india-101625337417998.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos