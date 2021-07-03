Politics
75 years of Philippine-US diplomatic relations; Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years – Manila bulletin
PEACEMAKER
Today we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States.
This year, our two countries are also celebrating 70 years of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), which enables close security cooperation and strengthens mutual peace and security between the Philippines and the United States.
The Philippines is also the United States’ oldest ally in Asia.
We believe that Filipinos and Americans have an indestructible bond and we will certainly be friends and allies for many years to come.
The United States is home to some 4.1 million Filipinos or Americans of Filipino descent, with large communities in the states of California, Hawaii, Illinois, Texas, and New York. On the other hand, some 350,000 US citizens live in the Philippines.
We remember with pleasure the moment when US President George W. Bush, at our invitation as then Speaker of the House, addressed the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on October 18. 2003.
Other world leaders who addressed the joint session of the Philippine Congress when we were Speaker of the House were Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf on April 18, 2005; Chinese President Hu Jintao on April 27, 2005; and Indian President APJ Abdul President Kalam on February 6, 2006.
In particular, our country is also celebrating this year our 75 years of diplomatic relations with 22 other countries, namely, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador , Haiti, Honduras, Lebanon, Liberia, Luxembourg, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Syria and United Kingdom.
Convinced that political parties can and should complement the efforts of governments and parliaments to strengthen diplomatic relations between countries and advance the common causes that afflict the international community, we at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), initiated a meeting with the leaders of the American Democratic Union. and the Republican parties last December, to discuss ways and means of cooperation on matters of mutual interest.
Currently, ICAPP, has working partnerships with Latin American political parties under the Association of Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties (COPPPAL), African political parties under the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP), and various political parties in Europe.
We are proud and pleased that the ICAPP, a Philippine-led initiative, now represents some 350 ruling and opposition political parties from 52 countries in Asia, including the major political parties of the Philippines, namely Lakas-CMD , PDP-Laban, Liberal Party (LP), Nacionalista Party (NP), Nationalist Peoples Coalition (NPC), among others.
*****
We would like to congratulate the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), led by its Secretary General and President Xi Jinping, on its 100efounding anniversary July 1.
The Chinese Communist Party is the only ruling political party in China and the second largest political party in the world with over 95 million members. The largest political party in the world is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India, led by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chinese Communist Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party both sit on the standing committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, the governing body of our organization.
We at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) appreciate our partnership with the Communist Party of China, as well as its many important contributions to advancing ICAPP’s goal of promoting friendship, understanding and cooperation between the countries and peoples of Asia and the international community through the chain and network of political parties.
Since the launch of ICAPP in Manila in September 2000, we have observed and admired that the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government have played and continue to play a great role in the peace and development of Asia and its peoples. , moving from the tragedies and the difficulties to become today a world economic power, by raising the standard of living, by modernizing agriculture, education and industries.
Indeed, China has achieved the greatest economic revolution in human history.
China is our country’s largest trading partner and the second-largest foreign investor.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP
Sources
2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/07/04/75-years-of-philippines-us-diplomatic-relations-chinas-communist-party-turns-100/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos