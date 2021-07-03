75 years of Philippine-US diplomatic relations; Chinese Communist Party celebrates 100 years – Manila bulletin

PEACEMAKER

Today we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States.

This year, our two countries are also celebrating 70 years of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), which enables close security cooperation and strengthens mutual peace and security between the Philippines and the United States.

The Philippines is also the United States’ oldest ally in Asia.

We believe that Filipinos and Americans have an indestructible bond and we will certainly be friends and allies for many years to come.

The United States is home to some 4.1 million Filipinos or Americans of Filipino descent, with large communities in the states of California, Hawaii, Illinois, Texas, and New York. On the other hand, some 350,000 US citizens live in the Philippines.

We remember with pleasure the moment when US President George W. Bush, at our invitation as then Speaker of the House, addressed the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on October 18. 2003.

Other world leaders who addressed the joint session of the Philippine Congress when we were Speaker of the House were Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf on April 18, 2005; Chinese President Hu Jintao on April 27, 2005; and Indian President APJ Abdul President Kalam on February 6, 2006.

In particular, our country is also celebrating this year our 75 years of diplomatic relations with 22 other countries, namely, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador , Haiti, Honduras, Lebanon, Liberia, Luxembourg, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Syria and United Kingdom.

Convinced that political parties can and should complement the efforts of governments and parliaments to strengthen diplomatic relations between countries and advance the common causes that afflict the international community, we at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), initiated a meeting with the leaders of the American Democratic Union. and the Republican parties last December, to discuss ways and means of cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

Currently, ICAPP, has working partnerships with Latin American political parties under the Association of Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties (COPPPAL), African political parties under the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP), and various political parties in Europe.

We are proud and pleased that the ICAPP, a Philippine-led initiative, now represents some 350 ruling and opposition political parties from 52 countries in Asia, including the major political parties of the Philippines, namely Lakas-CMD , PDP-Laban, Liberal Party (LP), Nacionalista Party (NP), Nationalist Peoples Coalition (NPC), among others.

*****

We would like to congratulate the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), led by its Secretary General and President Xi Jinping, on its 100efounding anniversary July 1.

The Chinese Communist Party is the only ruling political party in China and the second largest political party in the world with over 95 million members. The largest political party in the world is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India, led by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chinese Communist Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party both sit on the standing committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, the governing body of our organization.

We at the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) appreciate our partnership with the Communist Party of China, as well as its many important contributions to advancing ICAPP’s goal of promoting friendship, understanding and cooperation between the countries and peoples of Asia and the international community through the chain and network of political parties.

Since the launch of ICAPP in Manila in September 2000, we have observed and admired that the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government have played and continue to play a great role in the peace and development of Asia and its peoples. , moving from the tragedies and the difficulties to become today a world economic power, by raising the standard of living, by modernizing agriculture, education and industries.

Indeed, China has achieved the greatest economic revolution in human history.

China is our country’s largest trading partner and the second-largest foreign investor.





