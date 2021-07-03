Pakistan’s electricity crisis due to Imran Khan’s government incompetence, says Shehbaz Sharif





ANI | Updated: 04 Jul 2021 02:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]July 4 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League President-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, lambasted the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for load shedding and said it was blatant evidence of government incompetence and mismanagement. Sharif also rejected Pakistani government’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claim that the current power crisis is caused by the policies of the last Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) government, reported The Express Tribune. On Friday, protests took place at Nawabpur Road in Multan and Gondlanwala Chowk in Gujranwala located in Punjab, where protesters chanted slogans against the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and the government, claiming that 16 hours of power outage has made their lives miserable, Geo News reported. “The PTI [government] Falsely accuses the PML-N of having set up too many power plants. This significant load shedding today belies these baseless accusations, ”Shehbaz said in a statement released on Saturday. “And it is a fact that the PTI government is setting up more solar, wind and gas power plants, so the accusation of having more than necessary power plants is just bogus and laughable,” he added. .

The president of the PML-N said that the PTI also “lies” when it says that the factories set up by the PML-N are expensive. “This government has not been able to produce a cheaper example of a power plant installed anywhere in the world [than those set up by the PML-N]”He reiterated that the last PML-N government saved over Rs 200 billion when setting up three liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plants and challenged the government to find an example. more efficient or cheaper power plant anywhere in the world, The Express Tribune reported. “The PTI is lying when it says the PML-N has not installed enough transmission lines. This is simply not true. PTI cannot name a power plant that cannot be completely evacuated due to a transportation shortage. Not a single plant, ”he said. He added: “In 2019 this incompetent government was able to transmit over 23,000 MW and in 2020 it was able to transmit over 25,000 MW using the generation and transmission capacities put in place by the PML-N. He said all of the country’s LNG terminals have been set up by PML-N, The Express Tribune reported. “The only transnational LNG pipeline was also installed by the PML-N and cheaper LNG was brought into the country through long-term agreements. Made by the PML-N,” he said. added. (ANI)

