Trump supporters’ secular response to CNN’s Donie OSullivan inspires charity t-shirt campaign in Ireland

CNN correspondent Donie OSullivan has had many remarkable encounters with staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump, but the rude response OSullivan received from a man in Ohio last Saturday sparked a viral video and a charity t-shirt campaign in OSullivan’s native Ireland.

In a tweet OSullivan posted with the post These are the friends we meet along the way, CNNer tells a smoking man in a red MAGA cap what’s your name, sir? The man replies that my name is fuck you. OSullivan, still fluid, pauses and continues. Right. And are you from Ohio?

By early afternoon, the video had been viewed 2.3 million times. Back in Ireland, he caught the eye of Adrian Barry, who quickly created a (OSullivans) moment of magic t-shirt which he sells with all proceeds donated to charity.

The yellow t-shirts feature the faces of Trump supporters on the front with his answer my name engraved on the chest. On the back of the shirt are the words and Are you from Ohio?

Like millions of others, I watched Donie’s conversation with the charming Trump supporter in Ohio, Barry told IrishCentral. What bowled me over was Donie’s steadfast response. I have worked in broadcasting for over 20 years and there are very few people who would have had the composure and impatience of the passively furious answer of the man from MAGA to a very simple question. … (OSullivan) cut the rug under his interviewee in an instant, “Barry said, describing his cool under pressure as” a very small glimpse of why this guy is operating at the top of his game for one of the most prominent news outlets on the planet “.

The t-shirts will benefit the Muslim Sisters of Eire, a Dublin-based charity.

Among the many who responded to the original video posted by OSullivan on Twitter was the Irish Embassy in the United States, tweeting from its official account. Like Yeats said, there are no strangers here, Donie, only friends you haven’t met yet.

