Bullish Boris Johnson to scrap face mask laws as NHS no longer in danger





Boris Johnson has signed plans to end mandatory face masks from July 19, according to The Telegraph, as the Prime Minister prepares to declare this week the link between Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations was eventually broken up. Mr Johnson is expected to present a blueprint for how England will live with the virus, as ministers prepare to replace swathes of legal restrictions with an appeal for common sense and personal responsibility. As part of the move, the government should drop the mandatory wearing of masks, as well as the one-meter-plus rule that pubs and restaurants say cripples them. In announcing the changes this week, an increasingly optimistic Mr Johnson is expected to cite recent data and models to state that, as infection rates rise as restrictions are relaxed, the successful deployment of Covid vaccines -19 means that the number of hospitalizations and deaths are no longer increasing at the same scale as before. The latest data is believed to have given the Prime Minister assurance that the legal requirement to wear face masks is one of the measures that can be lifted without putting the NHS under unsustainable pressure. Currently, there is a legal obligation for people to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops. This should be abandoned in favor of guidelines suggesting the use of face coverings in confined spaces. A government source said the next step would be to encourage individuals and businesses to take a common sense approach as we learn to live with Covid. The emphasis will be on personal responsibility. The Telegraph understands Mr Johnson is also preparing to repeal sweeping powers that have allowed councils to enforce Covid-19 regulations, including allowing authorities to shut down sites that violate the rules. According to plans, local authorities will only be able to act in exceptional circumstances and could be overruled by ministers. Mr Johnson is expected to outline the government’s plans to move forward with the final step on his roadmap to get out of lockdown in just over a fortnight, after previous plans to lift restrictions on June 21 were postponed. The changes will then be confirmed on July 12, after a review of the latest data. The previously planned lifting of restrictions was delayed after Matt Hancock, then health secretary, said data suggested the link between people infected with Covid-19 and subsequently hospitalized had been severed but not severed. Mr Johnson is said to have concluded that the link is now clearly broken. Last week University of Warwick epidemiologist Dr Mike Tildesley who sits on the government’s Pandemic Influenza Modeling Panel said: A significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths. The Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs the government is on track to meet its four tests to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The tests are that the vaccine deployment continues successfully; evidence shows that vaccines are effective enough to reduce hospitalizations and deaths; infection rates are unlikely to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS; and that government risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by new variations.

