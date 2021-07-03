4 sports tips during emergency PPKM from sports medicine experts at FKKMK UGM

– President Joko Widodo formally enforces the implementation of restrictions on community activities or Emergency PPKM July 3-20, 2021 in Java and Bali. One of the points of the PPKM emergency rules is that artistic, sporting and social activities at places of arts, culture, sports facilities and social activities that can cause crowds and crowds are temporarily closed.

“I decided to apply Emergency PPKM From July 3 to 20, 2021 specifically in Java and Bali, “Jokowi said in a press release, Thursday (1/7/2021).

Minister of Youth and Sports Secretary Gatot S. Dewa Broto said Gelora Bung Karno or GBK has been temporarily closed following the PPKM emergency. “This morning, I communicated with one of the directors (PPK GBK). Indeed, the effect of the emergency PPKM (GBK) will be temporarily closed. But regarding the problem of national training, that does not happen. not stop, it’s just that the process is stricter, ”said Gatot, Thursday (1/7 / 2021).

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced a ban on exercise in public places on weekends. He said the ban applies to all types of sports, including cycling. He added that residents who violate these mobility restrictions will be punished.

“From Saturday to Sunday, the people of Jakarta usually exercise. Please continue to exercise at home, in the resort, but do not go out. walk. Do not do it in the street. this at home, in the complex. Including those who ride a bicycle. We will enforce them. If they violate, they will be transported with their bikes, “Anies said during of a press conference, Friday (2/7/2021).

According to detikcom surveillance at 07:20 WIB, Saturday (3/7/2021), no bicycles crossed the permanent cycle path on Jl Jenderal Sudirman. Saw that there are only a few people jogging on the sidewalk. They all seemed to wear masks and keep their distance.

UGM Sports medicine specialist Dr.dr. H. Zaenal Muttaqin Sofro ,. AIFM., Said there are many sports that can be played at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the emergency PPKM implementation.

“In principle, there are two types of exercise, namely neural exercise to maintain health and physical exercise to maintain physical fitness. These sports can be played at home,” Zaenal said, quoted on the report. UGM page, Thursday (2/4/2021). ).

Sports advice during the emergency PPKM during the COVID-19 pandemic is as follows:

1. Do innervation exercises with breathing, vocalization and posture

Zaenal explained that the innervation exercise is performed in three ways, namely breathing, vocalization and posture. Breathing exercises can be done along with breathing exercises such as tera gymnastics and yoga. Then the vocalizations include buzzing, reading the Quran and others. While the posture can be achieved in different ways, for example by doing taichi exercises and prayer movements.

According to Zaena, this breathing exercise can be performed anytime, anytime, and anywhere. Doing regular breathing exercises can make the body healthy and minimize stress.

“Currently, we are recommended to undergo physical distancing, to stay at home. Therefore, it is very appropriate to do indoor sports that can be practiced at any time,” explained the teacher at the Faculty of Medicine, of public health and nurses (FKKMK). .

2. Perform continuous physical exercise involving large muscles

Zaenal said that physical exercise can be done to keep the body in shape during daily activities. Exercise involves large muscles, is rhythmic and continuous.

He said that it is recommended not to exercise excessively with high intensity. Because it can be harmful to health.

“A lot of physical exercise actually interferes with health due to overtraining, so it really has to refer to the FITT principle, namely frequency, intensity, time and type,” Zaenal said.

Zaenal explained that the frequency of physical exercise can be done 3-5 times a week, moderate intensity and lasting 30-45 minutes. While the types of sports that can be selected such as brisk walking, jogging, static cycling, gymnastics and swimming. He stressed, before training with a warm-up and ending with a return to calm.

3. Adequate hydration

Zaenal recalled that maintaining adequate hydration is an important factor when exercising. Drink 30 minutes before and after exercise to replace the amount of fluid that comes out with sweat.

4. Pay attention to outdoor sports

He said, if you want to exercise in an outdoor space, make sure your body is in good shape. He also recommends keeping a safe distance. Additionally, continue to wear a mask when exercising.

Zaenal pointed out that exercise doesn’t have to be physical exercise, but it can be done with nervous training. He said this exercise seemed like it had to be done at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mindset of people has to be shifted to sports, not only physical exercise, but also with indoor training,” he said.

And you, keep the spirit of the sport at home while living it Emergency PPKM!

