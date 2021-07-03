Trump to hold rally in Florida before July 4





Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday in his first major campaign-style event since losing the presidential election. His appearance comes after the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to several counts in an alleged tax fraud scheme.

Mr Trump’s appearance in Florida also comes after a partial collapse of a condominium in Surfside, Florida, which killed at least 22 people and left more than 100 missing. According to a report released last week by the Washington Examiner, a conservative media outlet, Mr. Trump ignored calls from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to postpone his rally in the wake of the disaster. However, the governor’s office denied that DeSantis wanted to postpone the rally, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

DeSantis has been a strong supporter of the president, but he is also a potential rival for the Republican nomination in 2024. The governor of Florida has gained popularity within the party for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his outspokenness on the ideological issues that resonate with Republicans. voters, such as support for restrictive electoral measures and opposition to critical race theory. But DeSantis is following a fine line as he raises his own profile as he will want Mr. Trump’s backing for his run for re-election as governor in 2022.

This is Mr. Trump’s second campaign-style rally in as many weeks, as he appeared at an event in Ohio last Saturday. During this event, the president expressed grievances over the 2020 election, which he repeatedly claimed and falsely stolen. He also condemned Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, a first-year Republican who voted to impeach Mr. Trump in January after a mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack on January 6. .

Mr. Trump is expected to reiterate his lies about the 2020 election at the Sarasota rally on Saturday. It is unclear whether he will discuss the charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, although he said in a statement on Thursday that continued investigations into his trade relationship was a “political witch hunt by left-wing Democrats. radical “.

Mr. Trump has continued to wield significant influence over the GOP since leaving office, and his election lies have penetrated the party base. A CBS News poll in May found that 66% of Republicans think it is important that Republicans be loyal to Mr. Trump. A Monmouth University poll released on June 21 found that 57% of Republicans still mistakenly believe President Biden won the election due to voter fraud. Among Republicans who mistakenly believe Mr. Biden won through fraud, 31% said they would never accept him as president.

While there is no evidence of widespread presidential fraud, several Republican-led states have taken the opportunity to adopt more restrictive voting measures in the wake of the loss of Mr. Trump, including Florida. DeSantis signed a sweeping bill in May that makes several revisions to the state’s electoral procedures, including new requirements for drop-boxes and postal voting just months after the state saw a historic increase the number of electors voting by mail. Critics argue that the changes disproportionately affect Democratic voters.

Adam Brewster contributed to this report.

