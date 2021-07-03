Lee Kwan Yew is China’s greatest leader

The Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary, confident of making China the superpower of the 21st century. In terms of purchasing power, it has overtaken the United States as the world’s largest economy and will soon do so in dollar terms. It has become a global leader in high-tech fields like solar power, battery storage, and 5G telecommunications. The United States seeks to curb China’s rise by banning technology exports and limiting imports from it. China sees this more as a compliment than a threat.

Other communist economies, led by the USSR, collapsed. Even at their peak, they have never matched China’s current prowess. The Chinese Communist Party has succeeded spectacularly while its compatriots elsewhere have failed miserably.

Historians will give credit to many people Mao Zedong, who reestablished the Chinese state after 150 years of colonial humiliation and civil war; Deng Xiaoping, who ushered in sweeping economic reforms that abandoned conventional ideology (he said getting rich is glorious); and Xi Jinping, who led the transition from a low-labor economy to a high-tech powerhouse.

Still, I would say that China’s success owes most to Lee Kwan Yew, who was not a Chinese citizen. As president of Singapore, a predominantly Chinese country, he rose from colonial poverty to a per capita income of $ 59,780, well above $ 10,504 in China and close to $ 63,544 in America.

SUCCESS STORY: Deng Xiaoping recognized Lees’ success and steered China towards Singaporean model

Mao laughed at Lee as a collapsing American puppet. Instead, Singapore’s per capita income has skyrocketed to overtake that of its former colonial master, the UK ($ 40,285). Communist in his youth, he later became a capitalist. He achieved amazing success in combining iron-fisted political control with a globalized market economy that welcomed foreign trade and investment as the keys to prosperity, rejecting the traditional Communist model altogether. Deng Xiaoping recognized Maos ‘failure and Lees’ success, and steered China towards the Singaporean model. The rest is history.

Similar lessons have come from the other two predominantly Chinese states, Taiwan and Hong Kong. But Hong Kong was a British colony, while Taiwan was the renegade rump kept independent only by US military support. Politically, they could never have become models for Red China.

Yet Taiwan had become 20 times richer in per capita terms than Red China in 1980. Hong Kong is now richer than its former colonial master (per capita income of $ 46,323). Thus, the three capitalist Chinas prospered mightily becoming what Mao ridiculed as capitalist truckers. Of the three, the most notable was undoubtedly Singapore under Lee.

Mao united and rebuilt a country shattered by more than a century of colonial humiliation and civil war. He eroded that success with his horrific mistakes of the Great Leap Forward which in 1958-62 claimed the lives of around 30 million people, followed by the Cultural Revolution which virtually created another civil war to overthrow his political rivals. .

Unlike Stalin, Mao did not shoot all the dissidents, but sent them to re-education camps. After his death, these dissidents, led by Deng, seized power and made sweeping changes, many of which were influenced by Singapore’s success.

Mao was a rigid Communist ideologue, but Deng saw how Red China had been beaten to death by the other three Chinas, especially Singapore. Abandoning conventional ideology, he said it doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or black as long as it catches the mouse.

Lee held free and fair elections in Singapore. But he used draconian libel laws to bankrupt or jail critics, creating what was in practice a one-party state. Censorship has been put to good use, but the fax and later the Internet have provided access to critical global views.

Lee saw that high productivity was the key to prosperity and that it needed foreign investment and trade. These have been facilitated by low taxes and incentives for certain industries. Huge public sector companies provided world-class infrastructure, ports, water, electricity and education, but the production of goods was left to the private sector. Emphasis was placed on foreign investment to gain access to the best knowledge in technology, management and marketing. Lee opted for a low-key foreign policy stance, which Deng also followed.

Lee said welfare is the business of government and production is business. He proved that the combination could produce record growth and prosperity. It has crushed relentless corruption, a rarity in developing countries. He paid civil servants only slightly less than they could earn in the private sector. It has reduced bureaucracy to zero or to the minimum consistent with global quality standards. Dispute resolution was prompt and fair.

While Deng learned a lot from Lee and started China’s economic miracle, Xi Jinping is now shifting gears, bringing Maoist touches. Will this blunt China increase? Read about it in the coming weeks Swaminomics.

