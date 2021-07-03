Modi greets Rao as Gandhi Parivar looks away

99 on PM hailed for its humble background; commitment to Indian values.

Thirty years ago, at this time of year, Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known as PV, accidentally became India’s 9th Prime Minister a week before his 70th birthday. He invited a group of editors from the capital’s newspapers to have a cup of tea at 7 Race Course Road (now renamed Lok Kalyan Marg) to share his vision. Revolutionary reforms were on the anvil. This writer was among the privileged guests (as editor-in-chief of the National Herald). Someone asked PV how he felt about becoming Prime Minister. I feel like a drummer at 99 was the quick answer. This answer reflected the man: he was not flamboyant; he cherished the achievement of a player who failed to earn the glory of scoring a century. Obviously he was aware of the steep climb ahead. He successfully led a minority government, which survived numerous no-confidence motions on Lok Sabha’s prosecution and became the first congressional leader outside of Nehru-Gandhi to complete five years in office. License-permit raj has been sent to the trash can of history; economic reforms were launched with a bang and the ground was opened for a new nuclear policy, which came to fruition when his successor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee cleared the bomb. (Vajpayee admitted that it was PV who told him that preparations for the explosion were at an advanced stage, that he had to press the button.)

Besides the 30th anniversary of the reforms, this week also marked the centenary of the birth of the PV: its hundredth anniversary, on June 28, was a non-event for the official establishment of Congress. This drew a rousing tribute from his successor, BJP Narendra Modi, who tweeted his tribute to PV’s considerable contribution to national development. The prime minister tweeted the clip of his radio speech by Mann ki Baat a year ago, which heralded the centenary of the architect of economic reform and the forerunner of nuclear policy. In this clip, lasting over two minutes, Modi, referring to the fact that the 17-year-old PV stood up in British India to defend the right to sing Vande Mataram, describes him as a person from Bahut hi sadharan prashtbhoomi (humble origins) and was attached to Indian values. It was a touching tribute from a politician who belongs to a current diametrically opposed to the background of the PV Congress, but who shares PV’s simple moorings and commitment to a dynamic and progressive India. .

The ACEC did not issue a statement. Sonia’s parivar had never been comfortable with PV: he had manifested his discomfort towards PV even on the day of his death in December 2004 (his mortal remains were not brought to the seat of Congress and his cremation was took place in Hyderabad, although he breathed his last in New Delhi). Despite their nod, Dr Manmohan Singh, who emerged in politics under the tutelage of PV and was his finance minister, pivot of the reform, paid a rousing tribute. In 2004, when the official establishment of the AICC ignored the PV until his death, Dr Singh and his senior ministers attended the last rites in Hyderabad. PV had been humiliated and removed from his post as President of Congress after a five-year term in 1996. Subsequently, it became taboo for the establishment of Congress. Congress lost power in 1996 mainly because the dissident Congress (Tiwari), a motley group that had quiet support from Janpath 10, weakened the party and contested as a separate entity. This negativity towards PV was all too apparent on his 100th birthday as well.

PV had been CM (undivided) of Andhra in 1971 and had been in the AICC as Secretary General since 1972. After 1980, he held the portfolios of Interior, External Affairs and HRD under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. By 1991 he had packed his bags and was ready to leave for a life of retirement in Hyderabad when the sudden vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Rajiv Gandhis saw him emerge as the consensus candidate first as president. of Congress then Prime Minister.

The National Herald press was used to print the congressional manifesto: after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhis, the 1991 manifesto had to be reprinted with changes for the second phase of the ballot. One evening Major Ved Prakash, secretary of the ACEC, met this writer in this context. As he left, he said, the congressman wanted the party constitution to be printed in large numbers after the manifesto was drafted. Surprised by this sudden demand, this writer questioned the need for new copies of the party constitution during the Lok Sabha poll. Well, that’s what I was told to pass on, if you want you can check it out. Later that evening, PV reiterated what the party official had conveyed. We have not had party elections in the past two decades. The first task after the Lok Sabha poll would be to launch internal party polls. We need the constitution for that. A year later, in Tirupati AICC, he held elections. The party’s inability to elect women, backwards and other weaker sections of the CWC saw the PV overrule the verdict and introduce more representative interests into the CWC. At a time when congressional elections have once again become a topic of discussion, the lessons of PV Tirupati’s experience can serve as a useful beacon.

The PV reversed Nehruvian’s economy. In the words of diplomat-politician K. Natwar Singh, while Nehru had temper, PV was known for his temper. APJ Abdul Kalam, who had been part of the nuclear program team since the days of PV, said PV believed the nation is greater than the political system. The tribute paid by Modi to centenary PVs perhaps reflects Kalam’s golden words.