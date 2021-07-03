The PLA puts the terrorist machine Pak on steroids

It is a question of signing an Indo-Pacific charter which enshrines the principles that the signatories undertake to defend.

Perhaps soon after resigning as secretary general of the world’s most powerful political party, the Communist Party of China, but more likely years before, Xi Jinping will realize that the bet he took putting the army on steroids … The military cooperation between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Rawalpindi GQG will be regarded as an error comparable to the decision of 1979 of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, to invade and occupy Afghanistan by force. With each passing year, the PRC will be sucked even more into the quicksand than the military is making of Pakistan. It will be willy-nilly the various methods employed by the Pakistani army against its enemies. As a result, friends will become enemies. The bills for the Chinese people will rise, as will the human toll of seeking to prevent the collapse of a country by strengthening the capacities of the very institution that is responsible for this situation, the army high command. Pakistani. It was Brezhnev who announced that the Soviet Union was prepared to risk World War III rather than cede control of one of its Eastern European satellites. Afghanistan was never a Soviet satellite, and the Carter administration (with Russia-centric Zbigniew Brzeziski as the national security adviser) was not going to give up the opportunity to ensure that the Soviet armies s are so bogged down in Afghanistan that the CPSU will forget everything. World War 3 and being forced to focus on combating Afghan resistance to their illegal occupation. Presidents Carter and later Reagan made the mistake of ignoring moderate Pashtuns and outsourcing the Afghan war to Pakistan, which quickly used only religious extremists to lead a campaign of attrition that continually bleed the Soviet forces. This US policy has put the armed segment of Wahhabism on steroids, a mistake the world is still paying a heavy price for. Unfortunately, other countries (including the GCC, which should have known better) have been pressured by Washington to support extremists unleashed by the Pakistani military, dismissing the overwhelming majority of Pashtuns, who are moderates. China, which for several decades was a force multiplier for the Pakistani military, aided successive US administrations in the task of crippling the Soviet Union, including in Afghanistan. For such unwavering support in Washington against Moscow, the PRC has been richly rewarded by the United States and its allies (including Japan and Taiwan) in the form of financial resources, intelligence and advanced technology. All of this was denied to India at the same time, except by Japan, which was helpful even after Taiwan, under Lee Teng Hui, rejected an informal request for financial accommodation from the Indian government. Despite this snub, Prime Minister Narasimha Rao established informal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in common with much of the rest of the world, in addition to correctly acknowledging Israel’s support for India by enhancing diplomatic relations at the level of the embassies in the respective capitals. India was and still is the most populous democracy in the world, but that didn’t make ice with President Bill Clinton or his contemporary leaders in the EU, US and Taiwan, who even refused. some of the same favors to India that have been generously thrown at China.

Much has been said about the evolution of the Indo-Pacific confluence of countries that oppose the efforts of an authoritarian power led by a hyper-confident ruler seeking to dominate the Indo-Pacific. Those who expected to better assert publicly that the Quad should remain without a military component. Mahatma Gandhi was a saint who saw nothing but good, even in the worst of people. During Adolf Hitler’s efforts in 1940 and 1941 to conquer Britain, his advice to the British was to open the doors of their homes to the Germans, so that strength of soul could turn hatred and cruelty into compassion and in love. From the moment the Mahatma publicly made this recommendation to the British people, MA Jinnah began to gain traction in Whitehall for his divisive formula before stepping down. The results of this tragedy reverberate throughout the subcontinent and beyond to this day. This makes more aware of the wisdom of the pacifist Abraham Lincoln waging a bloody civil war with secessionist (slave) states from 1861 to 1865 rather than accepting a divided United States.

Another example of a leadership style, albeit with a very different ethical quotient, was how Mao Zedong doubled the land area of ​​China through the PLA in the 1940s and 1950s without any opposition from British India or of free India. Now Xi Jinping is looking to make a Mao, again with the help of the PLA and its auxiliaries such as GHQ Rawalpindi. This time around, the lessons of the 1940s and 1950s (not to mention that of the consistency of the CCP’s ideological trajectory since the founding of the PRC in 1949) seem to have been learned at least by a few countries. Prime Minister Suga and President Biden, when it comes to the challenge of facing an authoritarian expansionist state, appear to have read the tea leaves correctly. That is why Prime Minister Modi, President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Suga must sign an Indo-Pacific charter which enshrines the principles that the signatories must commit to upholding. Marx said that history repeats a tragedy the next time around like a joke. It was in his book on Louis Bonaparte. The Roosevelt-Churchill Atlantic Charter was not a tragedy but a beacon of hope showing a brighter future than that promised by Hitler’s damp and dark shadow.

The Biden-Johnson Mark II Atlantic Charter was a farce other G7 members apparently saw through. If such parodies of the art of governing are the efforts of advisers to the US President and the British Prime Minister, both will soon have problems with their countries. The manner in which the Sino-Wahhabi alliance (of which the Sino-Pakistani alliance is the main engine) seeks to widen societal loopholes in India and the United States in particular through infiltration into the social media space indicates the methodical way in which a superpower whose leadership has been transparent on the quest for domination in the Eurasian landmass and the Indo-Pacific aims its arrows not only at India but the United States and indeed the democratic system .

If the two corporations in the world’s two largest democracies develop loopholes that are as ignored as the Florida condominium collapse was, they believe it would be easier to ensure that the system of governance that they preserved for seven decades prevails in a way that the Soviet system failed to do in 1992. The battle is existential, and unless the Indo-Pacific partners ensure free and open passage with the ASEAN and countries on both sides of the Atlantic understand this reality, the outcome of what may most appropriate (if still not widely accepted) be called Cold War 2.0 must go in a direction that only the clarity of the objective and the effectiveness of the response can ensure. The Himalayan massif and the South and East China Seas are part of the same front and need a unified response, whatever the next challenge, be it kinetic or otherwise.