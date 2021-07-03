PM inaugurates nine UP medical schools this month, says Yogi Adityanath





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday that it is proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate nine medical schools in the state this month. He also said that the inauguration of nine medical schools at one time would be historic. All the work necessary for the establishment of the nine faculties of medicine has been completed. Currently, the process is underway to appoint a total of 450 faculty members for the nine colleges. The selection of teachers must be done in a transparent manner. Merit should be the sole criterion in the selection process, he told relevant officials at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19. The chief minister said that while the Covid-19 situation in the state is improving, it was time to take the utmost vigilance to prevent the spread of the disease. Minor negligence could trigger a major problem, he said. In the past 24 hours, 2.44 lakh Covid tests have been performed statewide and only 112 new cases of infection have been reported during the same period in which 204 patients have recovered, a- he declared. Currently, the state has 2,461 active Covid cases (number of patients on treatment). Green light for the resumption of tax courts, thana divas, tehsil divas In a bid to increase people’s comfort, he said activities in state tax courts should resume in line with Covid safety standards. Likewise, thana divas (police station grievance day) and tehsil divas (tehsil grievance day) should begin after social distancing, mask wear and disinfection. He said only trained vaccinators should inoculate with Covid-19. The chief minister asked the authorities to encourage online registration for vaccination and to manage this service in rural areas through common service centers (CSC) and to allow people pre-registered in the vaccination centers after having allocated time slots for vaccination. Nine more oxygen plants activated He said nine more oxygen factories had been activated in the state in the past two days, bringing the total number of new factories activated to 131 as work was underway on other factories. It is essential to have an oxygen plant for all hospitals with more than 50 beds, he said. CM for uninterrupted power supply Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked relevant officials to work towards uninterrupted power supply in the state on a continuous and planned basis. Whether it is a farmer, a trader, an industrialist or an ordinary man, all need power. Ensure efficient power supply following a list system, do not make unnecessary power cuts and consolidate the replacement system for faulty and worn power cables and electric masts, he told officials at the meeting. Covid-19 review. HTC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/lucknow-news/inauguration-of-nine-up-medical-colleges-by-pm-proposed-this-month-says-yogi-101625343479166.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos