GREAT BRITAIN must have a good return to normality if our economy is ever to rebound fully.

But opponents are already lining up.

Boris Johnson must stand firm to lift Covid rules for the good of our economy and our children

Plans to end mandatory face coverings for everyone and allow us to reorder drinks from the pub bar can't come soon enough

The British Medical Association, which wiggles its fingers, tells us we should continue to wear masks and suggests that Professor Chris Whitty supports them.

Teacher unions insist that children must dress up in class even after summer vacation.

And there are suggestions that the Prime Minister will not encourage an end to home working.

Plans to end mandatory face coverings for everyone and allow us to reorder drinks from the pub bar can’t come soon enough.

But Boris needs to stay strong and make sure they are put into action.

And for the sake of our businesses and our city centers, the Prime Minister must also encourage workers to return to their offices.

Businesses need workers at their desks rather than languishing at home.

The spread of the Delta virus may seem alarming, but thanks to the remarkable deployment of the vaccine, hospitalizations and deaths are still low.

Half-measures now will only keep us in a crippling void of anxiety and dread.

For the sake of our economy and our children, Boris must not waver.

Pritis Prison Threat Key

PRITI PATELS ‘plan to criminalize migrants entering Britain illegally is a key part of its measures to shake up the asylum system.

The threat of prison and deportation may deter some from being seduced by evil traffickers and the treacherous crossing of the English Channel.

Priti Patel's plan to criminalize migrants entering Britain illegally is a key part of his measures to shake up the asylum system

If this gives us a better chance of stemming this tragic tide of humanity, it is more than welcome.

But the move will not end this problem.

For this to happen, we need to turn off the tap at the source.

This means tackling the monstrous European gangs head-on.

And that means more help from lawmakers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Antic Lions

Which team. What a service.

England made the nation proud last night by beating Ukraine 4-0 and advancing to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

England made the nation proud by beating Ukraine 4-0 and advancing to the Euro 2020 semi-finals

From solid stones and gorgeous Maguire at the back to super skipper Harry Kane up front, our Three Lions are ready for Wembley on Wednesday.

Football is really coming home!