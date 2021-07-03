Nation congratulated Prime Minister Khan on Kashmir cause: federal ministers





Kashmir Federal Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to liberating Jammu and Kashmir from India’s long forced and illegal occupation since he (IK) has stated categorically that Kashmir will always be at the top of the agenda whenever talks are held with India

He expressed these views at a massive public meeting in the town of Dadayal as part of Pakistan’s Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) election campaign for the general elections scheduled for Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 25.

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, former AJK Prime Minister, lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, PTI candidate for LA-1 Dadayal (Mirpur) Azher Sadiq and others also took speaking at the public meeting attended by thousands of people from Dadayal and various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Gandapur said that “Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani have done nothing for the nation except plunder and plunder the national money purely for their personal food.” He observed that due to his evil deeds, Zardari was blessed with severe punishment in the form of Billo Rani, he said without naming BBZ. The Federal Minister described both “Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani” as used gun cartridges.

Paying rich tributes to the overseas Kashmiris belonging to Dadayal and other parts of Mirpur district, Ali Amin Gandapur said that our expatriates are Pakistan’s great asset as they contribute a lot to the public treasury through of their regular shipments of billions of rupees.

He said that on coming to power in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the PTI secured the right to vote for overseas Kashmiris to enable them to exercise their right to vote in the AJK general elections in the future. He said the people of Mirpur sacrificed ancestral prosperity and the graves of their elders to make 220 million Pakistanis shine through the country’s second largest reservoir, the Mangla Dam.

The minister ensured the establishment of a passport office and a fully furnished 100-bed hospital in Dadayal, in addition to responding to other long-standing demands related to the uprising in the region.

The minister urged voters to vote for the PTI in the AJK general election in order to bring about rapid development and progress in the nooks and crannies of Azad Jammu Kashmir through the emergence of the government led by the PTI in the state of the AJK through the landslide victory.

Gandapur said that as per the categorical pledge, the government of Pakistan provided Gilgit / Baltistan with the committed development package of Rs. 370 billion soon after the emergence of the PTI-led government in Britain for rapid progress. and the prosperity of the whole of Gilgit / Baltistan without any discrimination.

Addressing the public meeting, Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan practically played the role of the vibrant Kashmir ambassador, as per his announcement and commitment. categorical.

Saeed continued that in past regimes, Kashmir House signs had been removed from the streets of Islamabad when Rajiv Gandhi visited. He recalled that Nawaz Shareef had had plenty of time to meet Jandaal but he refused to meet the APHC delegation during his visit to New Delhi simply to appease his “friends” in the Indian metropolis.

The minister said the Shareefs were really those people who invited Moodi to their granddaughter’s wedding in Lahore just to perpetuate and strengthen their personal friendship with their Indian friends just to protect their personal interests. He recalled that the former leaders had to leave the national space to the use of the external forces simply for the accomplishment of their acquired designs.

The minister said the valiant Imran Khan captured the hearts of the nation, including the Kashmiris, categorically saying “absolutely no” in addition to his massage of “NO MORE” in response to the old tale of “doing more” of the external power.

He added that due to his great intelligence and bravery, Imran Khan has become Pakistan’s only sincere and worthy valiant ruler and this reality has been openly recognized by the world, including our neighboring friendly nations.

Earlier, the two federal ministers received an enthusiastic reception when they entered AJK territory in addition to the location of the electoral congregation.

